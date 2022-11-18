GC Labs signs new partnerships at Medlab Asia 2022
South Korea's leading clinical laboratory is set to widen the customer base potential and expand market share further into Southeast Asia.
GC Labs plans to speed up to secure a leading position in Southeast Asian diagnostics market by expanding the overseas supply of diagnostic test services and developing related ecosystems”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GC Labs, the leading clinical laboratory from South Korea, successfully concluded its participation at the Medlab Asia 2022. At the event, GC Labs signed a new contract with a global partner in Thailand which marks its ongoing commitment to building a strong diagnostics network in Southeast Asia.
— Dr. Eun-hee Lee, M.D., Ph.D., President of GC Labs.
Medlab Asia 2022 was held from 19-21 October 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand bringing the world of healthcare and medical laboratory together across the ASEAN region. Over 360 exhibitors across 25 countries assembled for the event, which helps build a network for potential buyers and experts from the medical industry.
At Medlab Asia 2022, GC Labs actively established business partnerships with Thai healthcare technology company, Whiteroom Co., Ltd to provide its diagnostic test solution to general consumers in Thailand. By entering into contract with a commercial company not medical institution, GC Labs seizes the opportunity to extend the existing B2B business operating system to B2C. With the foray into the B2C segment, GC Labs is set to widen the customer base potential and expand market share further into Southeast Asia.
During the exhibition period, GC Labs cut a conspicuous figure for its comprehensive range of excellent diagnostic test services. Especially, GC Labs received honorable mention from potential clients for its high test accuracy and reliability by introducing the achievement of obtaining international certification of standardization programs(VDSCP & HoSt) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC).
In addition, GC Labs invited major Asian partners to the exhibition to strengthen communication with existing partners and had business counsels to raise brand awareness and explore new deals. GC Labs proved again the possibility of overseas expansion by securing opportunites to search for new businesses with many untapped markets.
“I am confident that GC Labs widely publicised its global competitiveness and secured a new deal at Medlab Asia 2022. Especially, through the sigining of a contract with Whiteroom Co., Ltd GC Labs can get an opportunity to drive an effective brand extention into B2C market in Thailand. Based on this contract, GC Labs plans to speed up to secure a leading position in Southeast Asian diagnostics market by expanding the overseas supply of diagnostic test services and devloping related ecosystems.” says Dr. Eun-Hee Lee, M.D., Ph.D., President of GC Labs.
About GC Labs
GC Labs is South Korea’s leading clinical laboratory that also specializes in infectious diseases and serves as part of the Global Diagnostics Network. GC Labs has enabled patients to receive an accurate diagnosis and the right treatment with unrivalled quality of routine and specialized clinical tests. Around 800 employees at GC Labs offer more than 5,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine tests to highly esoteric molecular and genetic assays.
With more than 40 years of accumulated know-how, GC Labs values the principles of providing the best treatment for patients even in unpredictable medical environments through passionate and ceaseless efforts. Not only domestically, but also GC Labs has managed to expand overseas by entering a Lab Service Agreement with 20 institutions across 15 countries worldwide. GC Labs is qualified with world-class medical standards of medical manpower, level and infrastructure.
For further information, please visit our official website www.gclabs.co.kr/eng.
