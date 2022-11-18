Flocculants Market size is estimated to reach US$1.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Flocculants Market size is estimated to reach US$1.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flocculants Market size is estimated to reach US$1.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Flocculants are chemicals that are used to precipitate insoluble compounds and enhance the aggregation of suspended particles. Due to the ability of flocculating agents to remove suspended solids by aggregating contaminants, they have high applicability in major sectors such as wastewater treatment, oil & gas, food & beverage and mining. This is influencing the growth of the Flocculants Market. The mineral mining output has increased significantly over the years due to high consumption at the industrial level. According to Statistics Canada, in 2021, Canada’s mineral mining production surged 20% as compared to the previous year. In addition to the mining sector, rapid growth in wastewater treatment and oil & gas sectors are driving the growth of the flocculants industry. However, the availability of alternative water treatment technologies that don’t require the usage of chemicals is anticipated to pose a challenge in the market growth of flocculants, thereby negatively impacting the Flocculants Market size during the forecast period. The market revenue of the Flocculants industry saw a drop in 2020 resulting from the decrease in its demand from major end users due to lockdown restrictions, which negatively impacted the Flocculants industry outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flocculants market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Flocculants Market owing to the rapid development in the wastewater treatment sector which is significantly influencing the demand for Flocculating agents in the region for removing suspended solids.

2. Growing production of crude oil resulting from high petroleum demand has accelerated the demand and usage of Flocculating agents for wastewater treatment in the oil & gas sector, which has positively impacted the Flocculants industry outlook.

3. Rapid growth in mineral mining production due to high demand for minerals in manufacturing products such as plastics, paints and ceramics has accelerated the demand and usage of Flocculants in the mining industry for the removal of suspended solids during mineral extraction.

4. The establishment of effective and eco-friendly alternative water treatment technologies would hamper the usage of chemicals in such applications. It would decrease the market growth of Flocculants, thereby negatively impacting the Flocculants Market size.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Flocculants Market Segment Analysis – by Type : Natural type held the largest share in the Flocculants Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Natural flocculants consisting of chitosan, cellulose and starch derivatives are more effective in large dosages, have high shear stability and provide high material safety in comparison to synthetic and inorganic flocculants.

2. Flocculants Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : Wastewater treatment held the largest share in the Flocculants Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Flocculants have high applicability in wastewater treatment plants where they are used for removing suspended solids from wastewater. They aggregate such particles forming a cluster that can be easily removed.

3. Flocculants Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest Flocculants Market share of up to 43% in 2021. The demand for flocculants in the wastewater treatment sector is significantly influencing its market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The establishment of new wastewater treatment facilities in major Asia-Pacific countries to increase access to drinking water has resulted in the rapid growth of the wastewater treatment sector in the region. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2020, China installed 39,000 new wastewater treatment facilities.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flocculants industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. SNF Floerger

3. Ecolab Inc.

4. Kemira

5. Solenis LLC

