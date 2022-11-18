Knowbe4 Is the Third Company to Provide Seed Funding to EasyDMARC

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the all-in-one email security and deliverability platform, announced in August it had successfully closed the seed funding round of $2.3 million, led by Acrobator Ventures, Formula VC, and a US-based public security company. This third company is Knowbe4 Ventures, which was a co-investor in the EasyDMARC investment round.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced the establishment of KnowBe4 Ventures in August 2022 to strengthen and support the human layer of cybersecurity.

"Cyberattacks continue to plague organizations in every industry," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "The majority of these attacks target the human, so it is important to support founders taking on the challenge of improving security culture and accelerating the importance of securing the human layer."

Since over 93% of all successful cyberattacks on organizations start with a phishing email (Verizon DBIR 2021), email security should be a priority for all companies, irrespective of size. Firewall Times reported that 61% of SMBs experienced a phishing attack last year.

"At EasyDMARC, we are committed to ensuring businesses' security in cyberspace,” said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC. "Our cooperation with Knowbe4 will take us closer to our vision of creating the world's largest DMARC ecosystem".

EasyDMARC has taken the world not only in terms of clientele (30.000 customers from 130 countries) but also with its international team present on almost all the continents (minus Australia and Antarctica). The new investment round will push the boundaries for EasyDMARC to fight against social engineering attacks and make the world more secure.

"EasyDMARC's platform provides great insights into phishing and social engineering risks, which makes it a natural fit for KnowBe4 Ventures. Their products are dead simple to set up and start seeing value, so we are excited to support the EasyDMARC team as they expand into this large market opportunity," said Rob Henley, Vice President Corporate Development at Knowbe4.

About Knowbe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 52,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

www.knowbe4.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as AI-powered DMARC Report classification, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and Email source reputation monitoring, our system helps customers stay safe and maintain the "health" of their domains.

With offices in the US, Netherlands, and Armenia, the company delivers the most comprehensive products for anyone who strives to build the best possible defence for their email ecosystem. EasyDMARC ultimately provides peace of mind, enabling clients to focus on achieving their business objectives rather than dealing with the worries and concerns associated with cybersecurity.

www.easydmarc.com