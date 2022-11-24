Industrial Scripts Reveals Winners of The 2022 TITAN Screenwriting Contest
Producers of JOHN WICK, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD and BREAKING BAD judge The TITAN AwardsUSA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second year of the prestigious annual screenwriting prize announced its winning writers recently. The prize is judged by a triumvirate of heavyweight Hollywood film and television producers.
The 2022 TITAN judges are as follows:
Basil IWANYK
$3bn+ career box office
(Credits include: the John Wick franchise, the Sicario franchise, The Town, Clash of the Titans franchise, Hotel Mumbai, Wind River, Greenland, A Private War)
Read a career retrospective with Basil here > https://industrialscripts.com/basil-iwanyk/
Shannon MCINTOSH
Oscar-nominated Movie Producer
(Credits include: Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Cinderella, The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained)
Read a career retrospective with Shannon here > https://industrialscripts.com/shannon-mcintosh/
Karen MOORE
EMMY-nominated producer
(Breaking Bad, Hannibal, House of Cards, Chambers,
Blood & Oil)
Read a career retrospective with Karen here > https://industrialscripts.com/karen-moore/
Writers and filmmakers from all over the world could submit to The TITAN Awards in six different formats, and the contest accepted pitches, short film scripts, feature screenplays, TV pilots, series bibles and more.
In addition to the outright winners, genre category winners were also announced, and these ranged from Best Action Feature to Best Series Bible to Best TV Drama.
The TITAN’s overall winners (and their winning projects) were:
• Gold Grand Final Winner: Chad Wellinger (Bad Romance)
• Silver Grand Final Winner: Haley Dercher (In Dreams)
• Bronze Grand Final Winner: Brian Koukol (Crips)
• The Wildcard Award Winner: Joanne Lloyd (The Survivor’s Guide to the 21st Century)
• The Pearl Diversity Award Winner: Harry Ewan (A Christmas Karl)
The contest’s 10 Category Winners / Finalists were:
• Best Action & Thriller Film Script: Odin Ozdil (Detroit Run)
• Best Comedy Film Script: Chad Wellinger (Bad Romance)
• Best Drama & Sci-Fi Film Script: Harry Ewan (A Christmas Karl)
• Best Family & Animation Film Script: Jeanette Doherty (Ginger & Snaps)
• Best Horror Film Script: Paul Hart-Wilden & Asabi Lee (Deadme)
• Best 60m Drama TV Script: Haley Dercher (In Dreams)
• Best 30m Comedy TV Script: Brian Koukol (Crips)
• Best TV Series Bible: Matthew J. Beier (Bigfoot)
• Best Short Film Script: Erin Cantelo (Louella)
• Best 1-Page Pitch: Pamela Rice (Tangled Up)
The three outright winners of The TITAN Awards will receive: one year’s continuous script and career promotion; project-specific support from Industrial Scripts; marketing to an industry roster of executives, agents, managers and producers; a formal introduction to the three judges (who will also feedback on their work); cash awards, writing software and more.
JOHN WICK Producer Basil Iwanyk commented: “The TITAN Awards is a truly global screenwriting prize, and I was impressed by the range, ambition and diversity of the winning scripts. I very much look forward to meeting with these writers soon”.
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Producer Shannon Mcintosh said: “Through its global reach The Titan Awards has discovered unique and exciting new voices among a talented pool of applicants. I am looking forward to meeting the winners and watching them grow as they explore a wealth of new opportunities that await”.
BREAKING BAD Producer Karen Moore commented: “It was a fantastic experience judging The TITAN Awards for a second year running. I thought all the winners showed great ambition and colour in their writing, and I’m excited to connect with them”.
Further Information, Images, Partners & Sponsors
The TITAN Awards is kindly supported by leading non-profit bottled water company Belu, who have donated over $7m to WaterAid, to-date, as well as screenwriting software providers Arc Studio Pro and Final Draft.
Further information about The TITAN Awards can be found here: https://industrialscripts.com/titan-screenwriting-contest/
