NCB APPOINTS CAYMAN-BASED RELATIONSHIP MANAGER
Desiree is a highly skilled private banker with substantial knowledge and experience working with private clients to help them create and preserve wealth.”GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banking and investment management firm NCB (Cayman) Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Desiree Myles as Relationship Manager, bolstering its dedication to providing superior customer service.
Desiree joins NCB with over 15 years of experience in private wealth management, providing excellent customer service to a large client portfolio, including onboarding new accounts for companies and individuals.
At NCB, she will manage and develop corporate and commercial banking accounts and support the creation and implementation of business strategies for the bank.
Desiree graduated with Honours from the International College of the Cayman Islands (ICCI), where she studied Master of Science in Management with a focus on Human Resources, which prepared her for managerial positions in top global organisations. She is also a member of Sigma Beta Delta, the International Honour Society for Business, Management and Administration, in recognition of her high academic achievement and willingness to pursue a life of wisdom, honour and aspirations.
Tuula Jalasjaa, Managing Director of NCB in Cayman, said: “Desiree is a highly skilled private banker with substantial knowledge and experience working with private clients to help them create and preserve wealth.
“She is results-oriented with extraordinary business acumen and a passion for wealth management, which makes her an asset to NCB, our clients, and key stakeholders. We are delighted to welcome Desiree to the team and look forward to introducing her to clients over the coming months.”
Desiree added: “This is an exciting new chapter in my career, and I’m thrilled to join such an entrepreneurial and supportive team at NCB. I look forward to helping the bank achieve high levels of service standards and maximise client satisfaction.”
Outside of her professional role, Desiree is part of the Eminent Orators Toastmaster Club and was previously the Assistant Treasurer for The Cayman Islands Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics (LETR Cayman Islands), helping to raise funds to help send athletes to the Special Olympics each year. She was also a past Secretary for the Cayman Islands Basketball Disciplinary.
