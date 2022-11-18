Hydrogen Sulfide Market Size to Boost USD 268.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR 3.70% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Major production in the chemical industry for organic synthesis, sulfur production and others is fueling its demand and growth of the Hydrogen Sulfide Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Hydrogen Sulfide Market size is estimated to reach US$268.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless chalcogen hydride gas, naturally found in crude oil, natural gas and hot springs. It is a good reducing agent and is formed due to microbial breakdown of organic matter. This sour gas reacts with the sulfur dioxide to form water and elemental sulfur, which is majorly used in fertilizers and pesticides in the agriculture sector. The growing demand for fertilizers and disinfectants for crop protection act as a driving factor in the hydrogen sulfide industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hydrogen Sulfide Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific dominates the Hydrogen Sulfide Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the chemical sector, initiatives towards agricultural and medical trends and urbanization, thereby boosting growth in this region.

2. The flourishing chemical sector across the world is propelling the demand for hydrogen sulfide for various applications such as manufacturing of sulfuric acid and sulfur and others, thereby influencing the growth in the hydrogen sulfide market size.

3. The demand for hydrogen sulfide in the agriculture sector is rising for applicability in pesticides, fertilizers, disinfectants and others, owing to flourishing agricultural production trends.

4. However, the hazardous impacts of hydrogen sulfide on human health act as a challenging factor in the hydrogen sulfide industry.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The echnical grade segment held a significant Hydrogen Sulfide Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The rising growth scope and demand for the technical grade over the purified grade is influenced by its high purity and wide range of applicability across various industrial verticals, which include chemical synthesis and components in balance gases.

2. The Asia-Pacific held the largest Hydrogen Sulfide Market share in 2021 up to 47%. The lucrative growth scope for hydrogen sulfide in this region is influenced by the established base for the chemical sector, flourishing manufacturing base for agrochemicals, trade growth and rapid urbanization.

3. The chemicals segment held a significant Hydrogen Sulfide Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hydrogen sulfide is a chalcogen hydride gas, which has a wide range of applications in the chemical sector involving the manufacturing of sulfuric acid and sulfur by reacting with sulfur dioxide, which is used in pesticides and dyes.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hydrogen Sulfide Industry are -

1. Air Liquide

2. The Linde Group

3. Praxair

4. Air Products and Chemicals

5. Evonik Industries



