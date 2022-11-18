Textile Dyes Market to Reach US$14.8 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in Investments in APAC countries by Textile Dyes Companies create a significant growth for the Textile Dyes Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Textile Dyes Market size is estimated to reach US$14.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027. Textile dyes are the colorants that when added to fabric gives it a color that stays there permanently through repeated use. Fabrics like polyester, wool, silk, nylon, cotton, acrylic etc., are colored through the use of dyes. As dyes absorb and reflect light so they provide a sense of color and beauty to the fabric. An increase in consumer demand for different & aspiring clothing patterns, investments by textile dye companies in APAC and rapid urbanization are acting as drivers for the textile dyes market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Asia-Pacific region dominates the textile dyes market, India and China are the top investment countries for the global textile dyes market, owing to the high demand of clothing, apparel and high interest for textiles, garments from a growing population.

2. The development of new and efficient processes of textile dying that are eco-friendly, help the enterprise achieve green production and cost reduction is anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the textile dyes market.

3. Of all the several industries, the textile industry is the major consumer of dyes, as it alone consumes up to 50% of the total dyes.



1. Reactive dyes held the largest share in the textile dyes market in 2021, with a share of over 30%. Reactive dyes have rich color fastness properties, gives a variety of shades, are cost-effective, have quick-drying properties and require single finish washing. These dyes are widely used in fibers like cotton, silk, nylon, wool and linen.

2. Asia-pacific held the largest share in the textile dyes market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%. This region consists of multiple economies like China, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, India etc. which has a different level of economic development.

3. Polyester fiber held the largest share in the textile dyes market in 2021, with a share of around 35%. This is attributed to its various properties like strong & lightweight, easy to dry, high durability, restrain from shrinking, stretching, wrinkling and abrasions. Polyester is most commonly used in sportswear, fashion, footwear, bedding such as sheets, duvet covers, sleeping bags etc.

4. Clothing and Apparel held the largest share in the textile dyes market in 2021, with a share of over 45%. Due to rapid urbanization, the evolving trend in the apparel industry like the rising of e-commerce channels such as Rent and Runway, thredUP etc., providing products made by sustainable material such as recycled polyester, the boom in athleisure and shift towards size-inclusive fashion.

5. Exhaust Dyeing held the largest share in the textile dyes market in 2021 with a share of around 50% and is the most popular and common method used for dyeing textile material. This process is most suitable for commercial fabric dyeing and can move molecules from solution to fabric fibers.



1. Archroma

2. Huntsman Corporation

3. Kiri Industries

4. Colourtex

5. Everlight Chemical



