At 4.9% CAGR, Black Tea Extracts Market Size Worth USD $189.1 million by 2027: IndustryARC

Rising consciousness towards health among consumers has readily aided the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Black Tea Extracts Market size is estimated to reach $189.1 million by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Black tea is one of the most popular beverages worldwide. Black tea provides rich dietary sources of flavan-3-ols, flavonols, and other flavonoids that help to reduce the risk of cancer, heart diseases, chronic disease, diabetes as well as lowering cholesterol. Black tea is the most commonly consumed and is oxidised tea, as it contains antimicrobial properties which provide various health benefits to consumers. Tea manufacturers produce black tea using the leaves of the camellia Sinensis plant which makes the black tea fully oxidized and turns into a healthy drink.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Black Tea Extracts Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the larger production and consumption trend in Asian countries. China and India are the largest producers and consumers of black tea in the world according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Additionally, the region is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to the rapid increment in production from Japan and other Asian regions, along with the awareness pertaining to the advantages of Black Tea extracts.

2. The robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and even pharmaceutical are some of the factors driving the Black Tea Extract Market. However, surging prices of black tea extract are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Black Tea Extract Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Black Tea Extract Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product : The Black Tea Extract market based on type can be further segmented into hot water-soluble and cold-water-soluble. Hot Water Soluble held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Hot water soluble helps to make black tea instantly which offers the best taste along with a fresh aroma.

Black Tea Extract Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users : The Black Tea Extract market based on end-users can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics. Food and Beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Black Tea Extract Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The black tea extract market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 44% in the year 2021 as compared to the other counterparts.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Black Tea Extract Industry are -

1. Blueberry Agro Product Pvt. Ltd.,

2. Martin Bauer Group,

3. Avt Natural Product Ltd.,

4. Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.,

5. Finlays,

