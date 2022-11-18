SUMMER INTERNATIONAL CLOSES $5MILLION IN SEED FUNDING
BEAUTY INDUSTRY MOGUL AND ENTREPRENEUR TONI KO JOINS FAST GROWING ECOMMERCE PLATFORM AS ADVISOR
“We are very excited to partner with these key investors and top advisors like Toni Ko who are leaders in developing, marketing, and scaling global brands and companies.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer International, the fast-growing social commerce company and omnichannel platform today announced the company has raised $5million in seed funding from key investors including GDP Ventures, Teja Ventures, Gushcloud International, and notable Singaporean angel investors Koh Boon Hwee and Shirley Crystal Tan.
— Xiaoshi Kuik, Co-Founder and CEO of Summer International
The company also shares that business entrepreneur and investor, Toni Ko will join the company as a strategic advisor. Ko is the founder of cult beauty brand NYX Cosmetics which was acquired by L’Oréal in 2014 for an estimated $500 million.
Summer International is a woman-led company created in Singapore to incubate, market, and distribute next-generation beauty, wellness and lifestyle products around the world.
Co-Founder and CEO of Summer International, Xiaoshi Kuik states: “We are very excited to partner with these key investors and top advisors like Toni Ko who are leaders in developing, marketing, and scaling global brands and companies. Our goal is to deliver an ecosystem that will empower influencers and creators to become social sellers using consumer data and analytics, and then partnering with these category winning creatives to deliver their own brand into the market.”
"I am delighted to come on board to support the talented international team at Summer that is largely female and diverse, to work with top influencers and creators to develop more social brands in an ever-changing global market. We hope to bridge the gap between influencers and brands, and also east and west supply chain and distribution models more effectively," says Toni Ko, CEO of Bespoke Beauty Brands.
Summer International launched in 2018 as a beauty and wellness incubator alongside sister company, Gushcloud International, a technology-driven global creator and influencer marketing company. Since the company’s inception, Summer International has incubated a number of creator-led social brands, including skincare brand Baby Face which partnered with top influencer Jamie Chua (over 1.2 million followers) and wellness lifestyle brand HANJAN which launched in the US this April at the Coachella Music Festival and recently announced a partnership with global superstar Nicole Scherzinger (over 5.4 million followers).
Since its inception, Summer International has evolved into a global social brand incubator with a proprietary distributor network based in the US and Asia driven by influencers. Visit summer.store to learn more.
About Summer International
Summer International is a fast-growing company headquartered in Los Angeles and South Korea that incubates, markets, and distributes a curated portfolio of classic and next-generation beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products around the world. The company operates in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia, and has distribution in Southeast Asia.
