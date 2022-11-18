Eqvista Opens Crowdfunding with $25.6 Billion in AUA - Reg CF Offering
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eqvista has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on leading investment platform Securitize Markets. With $25.6 billion in Assets under Administration (AUA), the fastest-growing equity management platform is now offering direct equity investment in the company.
Here are some milestones Eqvista has achieved:
- Over 9,000 companies and 35,000+ shareholders using the platform
- $25.6 billion in Assets under Administration (AUA)
- Garnered an international team across the US, Europe and Asia
- Revenue growth 14x in 24 months
- 83% customer retention rate
Through the Reg CF offering, Eqvista is raising $5 million in Series A with the aim of increasing its $67 million valuation by 10 times within five years. The raised funds will be used in developing a stronger cap table management platform, with new features and services to make equity management more efficient and simpler.
Many companies in this industry have successfully been acquired and have fundraised at significant valuations including Global Shares, which was acquired by JP Morgan at its valuation of over $750 million. Carta managed to raise 46 times its revenue of $150 million, and the company is now valued at $6.9 billion. Eqvista is now heading in a similar direction and has the potential to hit $2 million in revenue by 2023.
About Eqvista
In 2020, Eqvista was launched to help business owners in recording and managing their cap table and shareholders. Since then, the platform has grown to include services such as shares and options issuance, ESOP management, financial modeling and startup valuation. Eqvista has also partnered with different companies and professionals across major industries to provide a wider range of services for the benefit of entrepreneurs.
With its immense growth, Eqvista is now one of the fastest-growing, sophisticated equity management platforms that allows companies, investors and shareholders to manage and make intelligent decisions about their companies' equity and cap table. The platform also allows companies to manage equity electronically and to track all shareholders' activities. Eqvista also provides one of the leading business valuation services, including 409A valuations conducted by NACVA-certified analysts.
Tomas Milar
