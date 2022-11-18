Within Health Engages LANECHANGER™ To Provide DEI and Gender Literacy Education to Its Employees

Within Health, a remote eating disorder treatment provider provides all its team members access to LANECHANGER™, a DEI, and gender literacy learning series.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within Health, a remote eating disorder treatment provider, has announced that it will provide all its team members access to LANECHANGER™, a groundbreaking DEI, and gender literacy learning series. The course, created by WIthin Health advisor, Schuyler Bailar, helps businesses and teams generate meaningful conversations about gender and inclusion in their communities. Schuyler is an internationally acclaimed educator, author, advocate, and the first trans-NCAA D1 men's athlete.

"It is imperative that all individuals that work alongside Within Health feel seen, safe, and empowered, whether they be clients or employees," said Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, CEO of Within Health. "Schuyler's course will give us all the education, resources, and tools to advance our understanding of gender and allow for more meaningful interactions with each other, our patients, and our communities."

LANECHANGER™ provides in-depth modules, quizzes, and stories from Schuyler's personal experiences and will be accessible to all Within Health employees, including clinical and administrative staff. Covered topics include basic terminology and respectful language, common misconceptions about trans people, trans athletes in sports, sexuality versus gender, the "gender binary," dating, coming out, family, transphobia, and much more.

"I believe education is the antidote to ignorance and hate, and this new learning series will provide just that," said Bailar, LANECHANGER™ founder. Most people cannot accurately define the word, 'transgender.' How are we supposed to have difficult conversations about tense topics regarding trans people if we don't even know what transness is?"

Bailar, an internationally-celebrated inspirational speaker, author, and advocate for trans inclusion, body acceptance, and mental health awareness, is on the advisory board at Within Health, where he offers guidance and support on DEI initiatives. In addition, Bailar spoke at Within Health's inaugural Within Summit, a remote conference created to encourage continued education and collaboration between care providers and care communicators for a more inclusive clinical experience.

ABOUT WITHIN HEALTH

Co-founded by Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt and Abhilash Patel, Within Health is the first comprehensive, remote eating disorder treatment solution. Matching clinical expertise with cutting-edge proprietary technology, Within offers individual therapy, remote patient monitoring, advanced nutrition therapy, and catered meal support, all designed to interrupt the progression of eating disorders, prevent relapse, and foster long-term recovery. Founded in 2021, Within Health is licensed in over 30-states with plans to continue its rapid expansion to meet the growing need for flexible treatment solutions and greater access to care. Learn more at https://withinhealth.com/.

ABOUT SCHUYLER BAILAR

Schuyler Bailar (he/him) is the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men’s team. By 15, he was one of the nation’s top-20 15-year-old breast-strokers. By 17, he set a national age-group record. In college, he swam for Harvard University, on Harvard’s winningest team in 50 years. Schuyler’s difficult choice – to transition while potentially giving up the prospect of being an NCAA Champion – was historic. His story has appeared everywhere from 60 Minutes to The Washington Post. Schuyler’s tireless advocacy has earned him numerous honors including LGBTQ Nation’s Instagram Advocate for 2020. In 2021, Schuyler also released his first middle-grade novel, Obie Is Man Enough. And in 2022, Schuyler created LaneChanger.com making gender literacy education accessible to every team, school and company.