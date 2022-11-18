Glass For Digital Printing Market size is forecast to reach US$27.7 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Glass for Digital Printing Market size is forecast to reach US$27.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glass for Digital Printing Market size is forecast to reach US$27.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027. Advanced technologies for printing on glass substrate have changed the way we look at glass as a medium for interior and exterior surface design, whether for architectural, commercial, or industrial applications. The choice between digital printing vs screen printing methods today is based not only on the technique, but also on considerations such as location, quantity, trend, image, sustainability, and versatility, as well as more functional and utilitarian requirements. The rising use of glass in the construction industry and the automotive sector is also likely boost glass for digital printing market. The rising disposable income of consumers has driven the demand for glass in the construction sector, as it presents several aesthetic benefits over conventional construction materials. The steady demand for printing on automotive glasswork is also likely to remain a key contributor to the global screen-printing glass market in the coming years, as automotive glass is now being made to the highest quality standards. The different ink used for the process includes UV-cured, aqueous, latex, dye sublimation, ceramic ink and others. Glass industry, for instance, is a massive global industry with 1200 companies and producing a staggering 209 million tonnes of glass annually. Inkjet printing is a type of computer printing that recreates a digital image by propelling droplets of ink onto paper and plastic substrates

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18978/glass-for-digital-printing-market

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Glass for Digital Printing market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the glass for digital printing market owing to rapid increase in residential sector.

2. Rising demand in electronic sector is expected to drive the demand for glass for digital printing over the forecast period.

3. Growing commercial building in different region driving the demand for glass for digital printing market.

4. The high cost of the glass might hinder the market

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18978

Segmental Analysis:

1. Glass for Digital Printing Market Segment Analysis - By Type : Float Glass segment hold the largest share of 34% in the glass for digital printing market in 2021. Increasing usage of the product in exterior and interior designs has performed a foremost part in escalating the demand which has moved forward towards the ceiling, reflective, flooring, mirrors, coated, tabletops, windows, and insulated glass. Furthermore, the growing use of float glass in residential sector is estimated to drive the glass for digital printing industry.

2. Glass for Digital Printing Market Segment Analysis - By Method : Screen Printing segment holds the largest share in the glass for digital printing market in 2021. The two main approaches to printing on glass are screen printing and digital ceramic glass printing. Both methods offer excellent results and benefits, with different degrees of versatility and cost, using different techniques, types of equipment, and inks. The screen-printing method is actually a traditional technique that has been used successfully for many decades. Screen printing is suitable for both interior and exterior surfaces, and is highly durable.

3. Glass for Digital Printing Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : Asia Pacific segment holds the largest share in the glass for digital printing market in 2021 and forecast to grow at 3.8% CAGR during 2022-2027. Asia-Pacific region is one of the foremost consumers of glass for digital printing in the region. Rapid industrialization and new construction in the region which is likely to intensify the market of glass for digital printing for residential construction purpose. The construction industry is the major consumer of float glass and others in the region market. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), China is the world’s largest construction market, and the industry is forecasted to grow at an annual average of 5.2% in real terms between 2021 and 2029.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Glass for Digital Printing industry are:

2. Hewlett-Packard Development Company, l.P. (US)

2. Canon, Inc. (Japan)

3. Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan)

4. Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan)

5. Roland DG Corporation (Japan)

Click on the following link to buy the Digital Printing Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18978

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Storefront Glass Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15095/storefront-glass-market.html

B. Digital Printing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19310/digital-printing-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062