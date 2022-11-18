Water Treatment Additives Market size is forecasted to reach US$35.0 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Water Treatment Additives Market size is forecasted to reach US$35.0 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of around 4.1% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water treatment additives market size is forecasted to reach US$35.0 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of around 4.1% from 2022 to 2027. The water treatment additives are chemical products added as conditioners that purify the water and improve the quality. The water treatment additives such as corrosion inhibitors, disinfectants, defoamers, coagulants, and others are used in the water purification and treatment applications across various industries. The growing demand of water treatment additives in major end-use industries such as chemical, food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, and others is creating a drive in the market. Furthermore, the water scarcity concerns will offer major demand in the water treatment additives market and growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the water treatment additives market highlights the following areas -

1. The water treatment additives market size will increase owing to its growing application for water and wastewater treatment, drinking water purification, sewage systems treatment, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the water treatment additives industry owing to flourishing emphasis on clean drinking water.

3. The demand of coagulants as major water treatment additives is rising due to its application in water treatment and purification in major industries such as oil and gas, chemical, and others.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Water Treatment Additives Market Segment Analysis – By Type : By type, the coagulant is the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period. The growing usage of coagulants for water and wastewater treatment applications, sewage systems, industrial water treatment, and others is offering high demand in the market. The demand of coagulants in water treatment plants is growing owing to its usage in removal of solid waste from the water and oil purification across various end-use industries, majorly oil and gas.

2. Water Treatment Additives Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : By end-use industry, the water and wastewater treatment segment held the largest water treatment additives market share in 2021, with a share of over 24.0%. The high demand of water treatment additives in the water and wastewater treatment sector is influenced by growing awareness for wastewater recycling, safe drinking water scarcity, and increasing usage of clean water across various industries. The treatment additives such as defoamers, corrosive inhibitors, biocides, coagulants, disinfectants, sodium bicarbonate, and others are widely used in treating the municipal wastewater, sewage water distribution, and others.

3. Water Treatment Additives Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : By geography, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the water treatment additives market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.9% during the forecast period. The high demand of water treatment additives in this region is influenced by its growing demand for water purification, and treatment procedures across various end-use industries such as wastewater, oil and gas, chemical, and others. Furthermore, the rise in demand of water treatment additives in the chemical processing sector is propelling the growth in the market.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Water Treatment Additives industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Kemira OYJ

3. Aqua Tech International

4. TG Water Additives LLC

5. RX Marine International

