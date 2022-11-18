Tentative agreement under Shared Recovery Mandate between WorkSafeBC, CEU

CANADA, November 18 - WorkSafeBC and the Compensation Employees' Union (CEU) have reached a tentative agreement under government’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The CEU represents approximately 3,000 people working in various positions at WorkSafeBC, including promoting and enforcing occupational health and safety regulations, providing claims adjudication and compensation benefits, and supporting injured workers to facilitate recovery and safe return to work.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery.

Further details about the agreement will be available when the ratification process for the union members and the employer is complete.

More than 500,000 people work throughout the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health and community social services, in kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education, and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

