Qualia Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualia, the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

Qualia accelerated the digital transformation of homebuying and selling with its cloud-based digital closing platform that provides the system of record for thousands of title and escrow companies across the country. Most recently, Qualia introduced additional products for mortgage lenders, title insurers and many other closing service providers that enable them to plug directly into the settlement ecosystem. Today, Qualia's enterprise products bring title, escrow, real estate and mortgage lending professionals together onto one secure workflow platform so they can collectively deliver a fundamentally differentiated homebuying and selling experience.

"We are honored to be named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list along with such an innovative group of fellow companies," said Nate Baker, Co-Founder and CEO of Qualia. "We're excited to continue to develop products that make homebuying a simple, secure, and enjoyable experience."

Qualia has created a truly end-to-end digital real estate closing platform that sets it apart from the point solutions currently on the market. While point solutions assist one party in the transaction for one part of the process, the Qualia platform provides a shared flexible infrastructure for the entire real estate ecosystem.

The Next Big Things in Tech Award highlights new technology breakthroughs that will help define the future of the industries they serve. Every submission for the 2022 Next Big Things in Tech Award was individually evaluated by a team of Fast Company editors and reporters. Applications were judged on relevancy, ingenuity, and current and potential cultural and business impact.

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

ABOUT QUALIA

Qualia is the leading comprehensive digital closing platform used by title, escrow, real estate and mortgage lending professionals to transform home buying and selling into simple, secure, enjoyable experiences for millions of homeowners each year. The Qualia platform provides a secure operating system of record for the real estate settlement ecosystem through a suite of workflow, accounting, reporting, and communications products as well as its expansive product and service integrations. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX, and Superior, CO. For more information on Qualia, visit Qualia.com.

