Hail Season 2022 offers visitors a wide range of sports, touristic entertainment options
Hail Season 2022 kicked off yesterday , Nov.17th with an opening ceremony in Al-Maghwah area marking the launch of the second Hail Season.HAIL, KSA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hail Season 2022 kicked off yesterday , Nov.17th with an opening ceremony in Al-Maghwah area marking the launch of the second Hail Season. The event includes sports, entertainment and touristic activities organized and supervised by the Ministry of Sports.
The event which will last until the 23rd of next December, invests in the region's capabilities in terms of geographical location, weather, and young talents, in addition to shedding light on the historical and ancient heritage of the Hail region. That will contribute to opening up economic and cultural horizons for the residents of the region and attracts large numbers of global and local visitors.
The event will offer visitors a wide range of entertainment options, most prominently, the camel race, which is held in cooperation with the Saudi Camel Federation, Hail Season Cup for Arrows in cooperation with the Saudi Federation for Arrows, and Hail Season Cup for Falcons which is organized in cooperation with the Saudi Falcon Club, and held over three days, from November 17 to 19, with total prizes of up to 6 million Saudi Riyals.
In Al Maghwah region, Hail Season organizes a number of activities such as motorcycle shows of all kinds, competitions, live cooking shows, and fireworks. The event area features many entertainment events, such as live musical shows, outdoor cinema, and carnival games and shows as well as a kids’ area and special corners for micro-enterprises that provide various types of food.
Hail season did not overlook the launch of the 2022 World Cup. It allocated an open space named "World Cup Fan Village" for the visitors. Also, the Season visitors are welcome to enjoy wild excursions and camping; in support of local tour companies, providing them with different options for all visitors who wish to live a unique tourism experience in a significant atmosphere of the region of Hail.
It is worth noting that Hail Season, with its various entertainment options, not only effectively contributes to enhancing the region's capabilities to host regional and international events but also opens up job opportunities.
In line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the event also has a prominent role in developing adventure tourism as well as building sustainable infrastructure for the region which will stimulate economic growth and attract local and international visitors.
