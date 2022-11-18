Tea Polyphenols Market Size Expected to Reach USD $378 Million with CAGR of 8.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Side Effects Of Tea Polyphenols Are Hampering The Growth Of The Tea Polyphenols Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Tea Polyphenols Market size is estimated to reach $378 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Tea polyphenols are chemical compounds, like flavonoids and tannins, discovered organically in tea. Relying on how the tea is harvested, managed, processed, and brewed, the polyphenol level can change. These chemical compounds are thought to be advantageous to human health, and they are the groundwork of numerous claims made regarding the health advantages of tea. Different uses of tea polyphenols include functional foods, functional beverages, dietary supplements, organic colors, and cosmetics. Oolong tea includes tea polyphenols like theaflavins, thearubigins, and Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) which are responsible for numerous health advantages. Camellia Sinensis (green tea) includes caffeine and antioxidant polyphenols. It has been proclaimed as being useful in an extensive assortment of conditions, inclusive of cancer avoidance, mostly on comparatively reduced epidemiological proof. The soaring intake of tea including oolong tea owing to tea being the second greatest consumed beverage after water is set to drive the Tea Polyphenols Market. The surging investigations recording the role of tea polyphenols in the avoidance of cancer like skin cancer is set to propel the growth of the Tea Polyphenols Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Tea Polyphenols Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Tea-Polyphenols-Market-Research-504974

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Tea Polyphenols) Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging population of the elderly in Japan and the soaring accessibility of raw materials like tea leaves for preparing tea like oolong tea in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Tea Polyphenols Market growth is being driven by the proliferating awareness regarding the health advantages of tea polyphenols in different kinds of tea like oolong tea owing to tea polyphenols being antioxidants and thereby minimizing the hazard of coronary artery disease and additional health issues.

3. However, a principal challenge in extrapolating the biological activities of green tea polyphenols in vitro to possible results in vivo is bioavailability and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Tea Polyphenols Market.

4. Tea Polyphenols Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Tea Polyphenols Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504974

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Oolong Tea segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of tea polyphenols discovered in oolong tea as antioxidants and assistance in avoidance of neurodegenerative ailments like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

2. The Dietary Supplements segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive availability of dietary supplements in different formats like capsules, powder, and liquid extracts with dietary supplements involving Camellia Sinensis also available.

3. The Tea Polyphenols Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Tea Polyphenols Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring consumption of tea including oolong tea in countries like India, China, and Japan in the region.

4. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like proliferating intake of tea polyphenols in different kinds of tea like oolong tea largely attributed to its great antioxidant characteristic and effortless accessibility of polyphenol products at affordable prices in the Asia-Pacific region.

5. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) boosts the hazard of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Tea (Camellia Sinensis), one of the most consumed global beverages, is abundant in polyphenols, principally catechins. Tea polyphenols may alleviate obesity by minimizing body weight, surging energy expenditure and fat oxidation, stimulating lipolysis, and enhancing thermogenesis.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tea Polyphenols industry are -

1. Berkem

2. Amax NutraSource Inc.

3. Martin Bauer Group

4. DuPont

5. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Click on the following link to buy the Tea Polyphenols Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504974

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Polyphenols Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17797/polyphenols-market.html

B. Oolong Tea Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Oolong-Tea-Market-Research-513332

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062