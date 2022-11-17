The President of Uzbekistan to pay an official visit to France

UZBEKISTAN, November 17 - At the invitation of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to this country on 21-22 November this year.

The program of the stay provides for holding high-level bilateral talks in Paris, meetings in the National Assembly – the lower house of the French Parliament, as well as business events with the participation of heads of leading French companies and banks.

The agenda includes issues of further developing a constructive political dialogue, enhancing multifaceted cooperation, primarily the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of the economy, and the continuation of an active humanitarian and educational exchange.

Following the summit, it is planned to adopt more than ten important bilateral documents, as well as a package of investment agreements and trade contracts.

It should be noted that during the days of the visit, unique exhibitions of the richest cultural and historical heritage of Uzbekistan will open in the capital of France, in the world-famous Louvre Museum and the Arab World Institute.

Paris hosts a business forum, organized with the support of the Movement of French Entrepreneurs (MEDEF).

Source: UzA