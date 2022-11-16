Submit Release
Minister of innovative development met with the head of "ACWA Power"

UZBEKISTAN, November 16 - On November 16 of this year, the Minister of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov met with the Chairman of the Board of the company "ACWA Power" of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Abdullah Abunayyan, representatives of the company Hossam Ahmed Hassanein, Brian Harry Ginzhell, Majid Mubashar Ahmed and Alimardon Abdukarimov.

According to the representatives of ACWA Power,  the Shirin Energy College, which was established in the Syrdarya region on the initiative of the company, currently trains 246 young people in 4 directions. It was also announced that the company launched educational programs  at the Shirin Energy College with the aim of developing alternative energy sources in Uzbekistan.

The representatives of the company also presented research works  and projects planned for implementation in the field of hydrogen energy in cooperation with  Shirin Energy College, National Research Institute of Renewable Energy Sources and  Tashkent branch of the Mendeleev Russian University of Chemical Technologies.

The parties discussed the implementation of the pilot project "Hydrogen-fueled bus" and the innovative energy project of a young inventor studying at the Shirin Energy College, who also took 2nd place in the TechnoWays marathon, organized by the Ministry of Innovative Development.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to expand cooperation in hydrogen energy, as well as to work out and jointly implement issues of financing the innovative energy project of the young inventor.

Source: Ministry of innovational development of the Republic Uzbekistan

