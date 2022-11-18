The Life Health Center and AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware Launch Community Partnership
The Life Health Center and AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware Partner in a New Initiative to Increase Childhood Lead Testing in Wilmington
LHC is thrilled to partner with AHCDE on this worthwhile community initiative, we applaud their efforts to protect young children,” This is a game-changer for the populations we serve.”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Life Health Center (LHC) and AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware (AHCDE), a Medicaid-managed care health plan serving Delawareans, have announced a partnership in the Wilmington, Del. community that will increase lead testing access to area children.
The partnership will see AHCDE donate a Lead Care Analyzer II to LHC. This instrument tests a child’s lead levels at the point of care, with results available on the spot. Forrest Watson III, CEO of LHC, said the partnership opportunity was one they were quick to jump on.
“LHC is thrilled to partner with AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware on this worthwhile community initiative, and we applaud their efforts to protect young children,” said Watson. “This is a game-changer for the populations we serve.”
Deborah Allen, MD, Chief Medical Officer for AHCDE, stated that the health plan has donated eight additional Lead Care Analyzer II units for use in school-based wellness centers.
“Lead poisoning is completely preventable, and yet it continues to be a significant problem in our state,” Dr. Allen said. “By providing Lead Care Analyzers to organizations like the Life Health Center, we can help address and combat this serious issue.
According to Delaware’s Division of Public Health (DPH), the effects of any lead exposure, even trace amounts, can seriously impact a child’s growth, development, and academic attainment. Children who breathe in or ingest dust particles that have been contaminated with lead can have reduced IQs, learning disabilities, behavior problems, anemia, kidney damage, and damage to the central nervous system. Many of these injuries are permanent.
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), Division of Public Health’s (DPH) Lead Poisoning Prevention Program estimates that every year, more than 1,200 children have high lead levels in their bodies, but most go undetected because they are not tested.
On June 30, 2021, the Delaware General Assembly passed new legislation, now signed into law, that requires universal blood lead level testing of all Delaware children at 12 months of age and again at 24 months of age. Additionally, Delaware requires proof of one blood lead test, at any age, up to age 6 years, for entry into a licensed childcare facility and public schools.
About The Life Health Center of Delaware
The Life Health Center of Delaware is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2009, whose mission is to make healthcare affordable, improve community health & well-being, and create a healthier Delaware. Our vision is to be active partners in eliminating health disparities within our community. We provide holistic health services, education, and prevention strategies that influence and encourage healthy choices in a safe, non-judgmental environment. Our dedicated team of providers deliver high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive physical and behavioral health services. Learn more at:
https://lifehealthcenterde.org/
About AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware
AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware, part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, is one of the Medicaid-managed care plans that participate in the Diamond State Health Plan and Diamond State Health Plan-Plus programs. AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware helps Delawareans get proper care and stay well, working with communities in need to achieve positive health outcomes throughout the state. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasde.com.
