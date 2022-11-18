Soy Protein Ingredients Market Size Estimated to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Soy Protein Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $25.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Soy Protein has been gaining immense market traction, especially from the last couple of years owing to its functional benefits, along with its power to get easily incorporated in various applications. Soy protein, as the name suggests is extracted from the soybean plant and has a powerful profile comprising of 33 calories and packed with 49.2 grams of protein, along with 36 grams of carbohydrates. Furthermore, textured vegetable protein (TVP), such as soy protein has been highly consumed across the end-user industries, as they enhance the texture and nutritional content of dishes, thereby, aiding to support the overall heart health. Moreover, soybean has been found to be rich in phytic acid, which scientists proclaims to be both good and bad. For the good part, phytic acids have been found to reduce the risk of colon cancer by acting as an anti-oxidant. But for the bad part, phytic acid impairs the absorption of iron, zinc, and calcium and may promote mineral deficiencies. The high functionality of soy protein along with the fueling inclination to incorporate vegan-based proteins has been the key drivers for the Soy Protein Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America’s soy protein ingredients market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growth and dominance of various plant-based alternative companies, and the recent edge the said segment has seen in the last two years, as a famous alternative for meat products.

2. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the growth of various large-scale companies, and the demand for obtaining vegan proteins than their counterparts.

3. The high functionality of soy protein along with the fueling inclination to incorporate vegan-based proteins have been the key drivers for the Soy Protein Markets.

4. However, the market is facing tremendous heat from other counterparts such as almonds, oats, and peas in terms of protein and nutritional offerings. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Soy Protein Ingredients Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. It is easy to incorporate as a protein option in a diet. Furthermore, soy protein isolates are meant to benefit one in various health ailments such as in maintaining cardiovascular health- gastrointestinal health- and other weight management aspects. Nearly 94 million adults in the US have cholesterol levels higher than 200mg/dl, the said problem can be countered by increasing the consumption of isolates, as there is none in the discussed.

2. Soy Concentrates are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The said protein alternative can be used to make meat and poultry products more pleasing, as they increase water retention, improve texture and emulsification, and maintain nutritional values. With a minimum protein content of 65 percent on a moisture-free basis—and a fiber content of 20 percent—traditional and functional soy protein concentrates deliver cost-effective solutions and are available both as a powder and as textured pieces.

3. Researchers have attributed that high consumption of red meats can result in type-2 diabetes, and even harsher lung and esophagus cancers. Within Europe, lung cancer affects in a loss of 3.2 million disability-adjusted life-years annually. More than a quarter of lung cancer cases occur among the under-60s.

4. Meat extenders and substitutes are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the recent product launches and immense amounts of money generated by companies by methods of seed financing or venture financing.

5. The Soy Protein Ingredients market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 33% as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to the robust demand being seen in all the categories of plant-based ingredients, especially soy and pea owing to their functional benefits along with easy incorporation.

6. According to the USDA’s National Nutrient Database, a 100 gram serving of soy provides 33 calories and has packed 49.2 grams of protein, along with 36 grams of carbohydrates. However, beef, as a source only provides 23 grams of proteins with 117 calories. Moreover, it is quintessential to know, when soy is used as an ingredient, not all the values would remain constant, but would change as per process-needs-and other aspects.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Soy Protein Ingredients industry are -

1. Cargill

2. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Kerry Group plc

5. Wilmar International Limited

