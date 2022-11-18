Europe PV Inverter Market Size & Share Valuation Anticipated to Grow Over $2.5 Billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Europe PV Inverter Market is estimated to $2.5 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Europe PV Inverter Market is estimated to $2.5 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027. PV inverter is one of the most important components of solar power system as it transforms the DC, output of a photovoltaic (PV) solar panel into AC, which can be used by various sectors to meet their electricity demand. The growth of Europe PV Inverter Market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy as a primary source for electricity generation along with high investment on solar projects, photovoltaic system, energy storage system, solar cell and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Europe PV Inverter Market highlights the following areas –

• UK held the significant market share in 2021, due to increasing investment and adoption rate of renewable energy especially solar energy as a primary electricity source in this country.

• The market of Europe PV Inverter is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to Increasing deployment as well as investments towards solar power projects along with government initiatives.

• This industry is consolidated with top market players including SolarEdge Technologies, Siemens Energy, Fimer Group, SMA Solar Technology AG, Delta Electronics, Inc. among others.

Segmental Analysis:

• Europe PV Inverter Market is segmented into Single Phase, Two Phase and Three Phase, based on phase. Three-phase segment is analyzed to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2027, owing to increasing dependency on solar power for electricity generation and its various benefits over single and two-phase PV inverter.

• By end-user industry, the Europe PV Inverter Market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Utility. Residential segment is estimated to hold significant Europe PV Inverter Market share in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at with a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• Geographically, the Europe PV Inverter Market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe. UK held 18% of the Europe PV Inverter Market share in 2021 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Europe PV Inverter Industry are -

1. SolarEdge Technologies

2. Siemens Energy

3. Fimer Group

4. SMA Solar Technology AG

5. Delta Electronics, Inc.

