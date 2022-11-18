Recreational Crabbing Closed Along South Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce the closure of all recreational crabbing on the southern Oregon coast from Takenitch Creek (north of Winchester Bay) at N 44° 47’, to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid toxin. This includes Dungeness crab and red rock crab harvested from the ocean, in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.

Recreational crab harvesting is open from the Washington border south to Takenitch Creek (north of Winchester Bay). This includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.

It is always recommended that crab be eviscerated and the guts removed prior to cooking, which includes the removal and discard of the viscera, internal ograns and gills. Toxins cannot be removed by cooking, freezing or any other treatment. ODA will continue to test for biotoxins in the coming weeks.

Because of Oregon’s precautionary management of biotoxins, the crab and shellfish products currently being sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474 or visit the ODA shellfish closures web page at: http://ODA.direct/ShellfishClosures.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón anuncian el cierre de toda pesca recreativa de cangrejos en la costa sur de Oregón desde Takenitch Creek (al norte de Winchester Bay) en N 44° 47′, hasta la frontera de California debido a los niveles elevados de toxina del ácido domoico. Esto incluye el cangrejo Dungeness y el cangrejo de Roca Roja (Red Rock Crab) capturados en el océano, en bahías y estuarios, y en playas, muelles, muelles y malecones/rompeolas.

La recolección recreativa de cangrejos está abierta desde la frontera sur de Washington hasta Takenitch Creek (al norte de Winchester Bay). Esto incluye el océano, las bahías y los estuarios, y en las playas, los muelles, los muelles y los malecones/rompeolas.

Siempre se recomienda destripar el cangrejo y quitarle las vísceras/órganos antes de cocinarlo, esto incluye quitar y desechar las vísceras, los órganos internos y las branquias. Las toxinas no se pueden eliminar cocinando, congelando, o cualquier otro método o procedimiento. La ODA continuará haciendo pruebas de biotoxinas en las próximas semanas.

Debido al manejo preventivo de biotoxinas de Oregón, los productos de cangrejo y mariscos que se venden actualmente en los supermercados, tiendas, y restaurantes son seguros para los consumidores.

Para obtener más información, llame a la línea directa de información sobre seguridad de mariscos de ODA al (800) 448-2474 o visite la página web de cierres de mariscos de ODA en:

http://oda.direct/ShellfishClosures.