The Gathering Garden Has Launched an Exclusive New Line of Floral Tablecloths

The eCommerce site known for its nature-inspired gifts and interiors now has a garden of tablecloths; no green thumb is required to enjoy these all year round.

We hope you will enjoy a selection of products inspired by nature!” — Samantha Azzarelli

CANTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gathering Garden is excited to introduce its exclusive line of floral-inspired tablecloths. The website founded by Samantha Azzarelli and dedicated to furnishing gifts inspired by nature is now offering customers a "Garden of Tablecloths."According to Azzarelli, "The Gathering Garden was inspired by my childhood, growing up in beautiful southwest Florida, with a beautiful garden in my backyard, picking fresh baby tomatoes, and fresh citrus in my grandparents’ yard. I learned from a young age the beauty of nature and all that it provides to sustain us, to entertain us, and to nourish us."With the introduction of the floral-inspired tablecloths, Azzarelli is staying true to her inspiration, and The Gathering Garden is adhering to the site's theme of stylish home décor items that bring a breath of fresh air and nature into the home.Each lovely tablecloth is made of high-quality materials and has a delicate and attractive floral pattern. Customers can select from exquisite designs such as• Winter Garden Linen Blend Christmas Winter Tablecloth• Wildflower and Lavender Linen Blend Tablecloth• Sunflower & Daisy Garden Floral Linen Blend Tablecloth• Anemone & Jasmine Garden Linen Blend TableclothThese elegant tablecloths are designed for flower lovers and are easy to care for, durable, and reasonably priced. The Gathering Garden invites everyone to visit their site to learn more about this brand-new line of tablecloths, inspired by a garden full of gorgeous flowers.About The Gathering Garden: The Gathering Garden is a home decor website offering gifts and interiors inspired by nature. Founded by Samantha Azzarelli, the site offers an array of items including dried wreaths and florals, teas, lavender, fresh flowers, and an exclusive line of floral tablecloths.CONTACT: To learn more about The Gathering Garden, their new Garden of Tablecloths, or to arrange an interview for an article, please contact us.Website: https://thegatheringgarden.com/ Email: samantha@thegatheringgarden.comSocial Media:###

