Schedule update: H-1 Freeway Rehabilitation project from Valkenburgh Street to Salt Lake Boulevard

Posted on Nov 17, 2022

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of schedule modifications for the H-1 Freeway Rehabilitation project from Valkenburgh Street underpass and Salt Lake Boulevard underpass. Lane closures previously planned for the weekend of Friday Nov. 18, through Monday, Nov. 21 have been canceled and rescheduled to the weekend of Saturday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Roadwork details are as follows:

Nimitz Hwy onramp to the H1 westbound closed Saturday 6 a.m. – Sunday 9 p.m.

2 westbound right lanes closed on Saturday at 6 a.m.

3 westbound right lanes closed on Sunday at 6 a.m.

All lanes will open on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Closures for the weekend of Friday, Dec. 9, through Monday, Dec. 12, and subsequent weekends are as follows:

Nimitz Hwy onramp to the H1 westbound closed Friday 8 p.m. – Monday 2:30 a.m.

2 westbound right lanes closed on Friday at 8 p.m.

3 westbound right lanes closed on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Full westbound freeway closed on Sunday at 8 a.m.

All lanes will open on Monday at 2:30 a.m.

While the westbound H-1 Freeway is closed, motorists will be detoured to Kamehameha Highway as an alternate route. During weekend closures, various ramps will be closed as well including the westbound Arizona Memorial/Stadium offramp (Exit 15A), the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway, and the Nimitz Highway onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway.

There will be no roadwork happening during holiday weekends, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year.

The H-1 Freeway Rehabilitation project will resurface and perform a full depth reconstruction of the roadway, replace guardrails, reconstruct gutters, install pavement marking and rumble strips, and repair signage.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. All roadwork is weather permitting.

