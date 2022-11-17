New U.S. Ambassador Presents Credentials to President Khurelsukh

Ulaanbaatar — The new U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Mongolia, Richard L. Buangan, presented his letter of credence to Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh at the Government House on November 17, marking the official start of his diplomatic mission to Mongolia.

Ambassador Buangan is the thirteenth U.S. ambassador assigned to Mongolia since the U.S. diplomatic mission was established in 1988. Prior to his assignment to Mongolia, Ambassador Buangan served as Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, Press Officer at Embassy Beijing, and in various assignments in Paris and Abidjan. Ambassador Buangan was previously the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Regional Security Policy in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and served as executive assistant to Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo.

Ambassador Buangan is committed to building upon the strong Mongolia-United States Strategic Partnership and to supporting efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, enhance sovereignty, and diversify the Mongolian economy based on our two countries’ shared democratic values and respect for fundamental freedoms.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 17 November, 2022 | Topics: News, Press Releases