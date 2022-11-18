NewBlue, Inc. Introduces Ground-breaking Integration with After Effects Graphics for Live Production

NewBlue Titler Live with After Effects Integration

NewBlue launches major update to Titler Live Broadcast with direct integration of Adobe® After Effects® motion graphics and Motion Graphics Templates (MOGRTs).

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue, Inc. launches a significant update to Titler Live 5 Broadcast with direct integration of Adobe® After Effects® motion graphics and Motion Graphics Templates (MOGRTs). Motion graphics created in industry-standard After Effects are dynamically connected with NewBlue’s patented intelligent caching technology achieving a game-changing milestone: users can now directly import After Effects projects and MOGRTs into Titler Live Broadcast for fast, easy, uncompromised, data driven playout of designs.

“Creating polished live productions enables all types of content creators to get professional motion graphics no matter where they are—whether they are streaming from their home office or directly via a network broadcast,” said Andrew Cheyne, Group Engineering Manager at Adobe. “With direct After Effects import in Titler Live 5, users can finally harness the power and flexibility of live motion graphics coupled with the ability to edit them quickly within the application for seamless on-air graphics.”

Unlike the current state of the art, NewBlue’s ground breaking After Effects import workflow does not require a time-consuming, complicated conversion process. It preserves the exact visual integrity of the design - even in projects that use effects or expressions. Critically, graphic elements like text, images and colors can be updated in real-time, via live data controllers, from spreadsheets to hardware scoreboards.

“The new integration allows users to design using After Effects or take advantage of the extensive libraries of commercially available Motion Graphics templates,” adds Todor Fay, CEO and co-founder of NewBlue. “This addition expands Titler Live’s ability to visualize a vast range of data sources in live graphics with the unlimited design possibilities of After Effects.”

The Titler Live 5 family features three editions:

● Titler Live Present ($799 perpetual license or $299 annual subscription) is designed for the corporate, house of worship, event production, government, and education markets. Includes social media integrated audience engagement features such as polling, tweets, Facebook posts, and live comments from live streams.

● Titler Live Sport ($999 perpetual license or $399 annual subscription) is aimed at the sporting event market and offers support for sports inputs such as scoreboards, stats, and more.

● Titler Live Broadcast ($3,999 perpetual license or $1,599 annual subscription) is designed for the higher-end professional market and offers support for 16 channels, unlimited layers per live channel, and a host of features suitable for serious commercial use, including direct After Effects integration with 5.4. Titler Live Broadcast also includes priority support, creative and workflow training with NewBlue solutions experts, and a dedicated account manager.

New Features and Updates

The Titler Live 5.4 Broadcast After Effects Integration includes:

● Play After Effects designs on-air - Quickly and easily import native AEP projects / MOGRTs and play on-air, maintaining the full integrity of each design.

● Manipulate all MOGRT properties from Titler Live - Create your graphics templates as you always do, using AE, and then modify all properties from the Titler Live UI.

● Dynamic playback control for After Effects designs - Sync pause points and time protected regions to achieve precise playback control of AE projects in live productions.

● Connect Titler Live’s data controllers to After Effects graphics - Dynamically input and visualize data from a wide range of sources in your AE designs.

● Adapt After Effects graphics to live production settings - Titler Live seamlessly adapts your AE composition size and frame rate upon import for perfect playout within your project.

● Use new or existing MOGRT designs – Import the same designs for live broadcasts that are already used in Premiere.

Product Availability

Titler Live 5.4 is a free update to all Titler Live 5 customers.

About the Titler Live 5 Product Family

For video producers in need of an affordable, easy-to-use live graphics solution, the Titler Live 5 family of products offers a complete titling solution that allows customers to quickly visualize data for all live broadcast settings. Titler Live 5 products are easy to use, provide professional looking graphics, and can be seamlessly incorporated into any existing live production pipeline.

Each Titler Live 5 edition—Present, Sport and Broadcast—brings intuitive workflows that are approachable for both experienced operators and novices. The graphics library, animation-based Designer, and simple playout interface make for a quick learning curve. Each edition can output graphics to virtually any switcher, using industry standard hardware and software integrations. Additionally, each Titler Live 5 product natively visualizes data from a wide range of sources. Titler Live Broadcast can be customized to input data from any source, per the API.

Titler Live 5 embraces NewTek’s NDI 5 platform, enabling sophisticated live video PiP layouts with participants from phones, browsers, and remote locations seamlessly mapped to animated graphics.



About NewBlue, Inc.

Founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, NewBlue is a respected leader of post-production and live graphics software for the video production markets. Its NewBluePOST line features video effects, transitions, and titling software for consumer and professional video editing software host applications found in its flagship TotalFX. The company has licensed its software to partners including Adobe, Avid, Pinnacle, Grass Valley, Sony, MAGIX, Corel, Lightworks, and Wondershare.

The company’s NewBlueLIVE line of live production graphics solutions are used by a variety of broadcast, education, sports, house of worship, corporate, and government enterprises, and licensed by partners including Roland, EVS, Logitech, Telestream and Broadcast Pix. You’ll find NewBlue’s Titler Live and Fusion lines in broadcast studios worldwide.

To learn more about NewBlue, contact us at sales@newblueinc.com.

