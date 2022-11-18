Kupid: World’s First Matchmaking App Disrupts Swiping Industry

Kupid Founder and CEO, Ken G. Barton

Kupid set to disrupt the dating app & swipe-culture monopoly

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kupid (Kupid.io), the first matchmaking mobile app of its kind, will launch on November 18, 2022, on Android and Apple app stores. Kupid is Dating Done For You. Designed to save time, the Kupid dating experience is powered by professional Matchmakers to find singles both off and on the app.

On Kupid, singles can stop swiping and start living by letting the experts do the work to find them a quality match.

Kupid Fast Facts:

Singles can join for free forever

Subscribe to Matchmakers starting at $99 per month

Kupid's platform offers Matchmakers from all over the USA, with over 5,000+ Matchmakers signed up for pre-launch

Matchmakers make 80% of all subscriptions from their clients

Kupid is the brainchild of CEO and founder Ken G. Barton, an LGBTQIA+, 32-year-old who got tired of spending hours swiping on dating apps every day. Trying to solve his own problem, he met with a professional Matchmaker who expected him to pay $250,000 for 12 blind dates. Disgusted by that experience, Ken was inspired to build Kupid.

"There are so many dating apps out there, but none value your time or focus on quality connections," says Barton. "Kupid is different because we focus on the value of time for our singles and clients. Our professional Matchmakers get to know their clients on a deeper level to search, screen, and select potential matches saving clients hundreds of hours annually.

Matchmakers handpick connections on and off the app for clients based on their relationship goals and values. With less than 50% of all single adults currently on dating apps, there are more than 100 million adult singles in the USA alone who refuse to swipe their life away.

"With Kupid, you don't have to waste time and energy on people who just want a hookup or are otherwise not aligned with your relationship goals and personal values. Matchmakers do all the work for you so you can focus on living your life, your career, and your family.

"Kupid's unique interface enables clients and singles connected by a Matchmaker to schedule a voice or video date quickly. No endless chats, no awkward small talk. Just put something on the calendar that works for both of your schedules, and meet via voice or video. It's as close to an actual date as you can get but provides the safety, security, and convenience of an app-based date experience."

For more information, check out Kupid.io or subscribe to the Official Kupid Podcast. Those interested in becoming professional Matchmakers can apply at Kupid.io. Kupid offers weekly live training to all Matchmakers on its Youtube Channel.

Kupid will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play on November 18, 2022.

About the Founder

Ken G. Barton, an LGBTQIA+ 32-year-old, is the CEO and Founder of Kupid. He's worked in startups in Shanghai, Chicago, Beijing, Berlin, New York City, and San Francisco. He just so happens to have two degrees in Chinese Language and speaks fluent Mandarin. He's also really, really tall. Ken is available for interview requests at ken@kupid.io.

