Southwest Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Dec. 2
Southwest Winter Feeding
Advisory Committee Meeting
Date: Friday, December 2, 2022- 2:00 PM MST
Address: Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office: 15950 N Gate Boulevard Nampa, Idaho 83687
The Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is participating by a combination of in-person attendance at the above physical location and phone conference. This meeting is open to the public.
The call-in number is (208) 475-2602.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Nampa Regional office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-465-8465.
Agenda Items
- Introduction
- Purpose of the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee
- Emergency Winter Feeding Policy
- Current Regional Conditions
- IDFG Elk and Deer Monitoring
- Emergency Preparedness
- Community Outreach
- Adjourn
Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.