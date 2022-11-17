ARCH Medical Solutions acquires Alpha Manufacturing & Design

ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") today announces it has acquired Alpha Manufacturing & Design ("Alpha") of Warsaw, Indiana.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") today announces it has acquired Alpha Manufacturing & Design ("Alpha") of Warsaw, Indiana. Alpha is an ISO 13485-certified contract manufacturer specializing in highly engineered and complex surgical devices for spine, trauma, large joint, and dental applications. Founded in 2008, Alpha manufactures surgical instruments and assemblies; surgical drill bits and reamers; surgical blades; spinal, trauma, and dental implants; and more. Alpha adds to the depth and breadth of the ARCH Medical Solutions repertoire of precision-manufacturing solutions for medical OEMs. With the acquisition, ARCH Medical Solutions further solidifies its position as a leading, diversified supplier in the medical device contract manufacturing market.

Paul Barck, Divisional President of ARCH Medical Solutions, welcomes the wealth of experience and established capabilities in complex medical device manufacturing that Alpha brings.

"We are excited with this opportunity to have Alpha join forces with ARCH. Ben, Jennifer, and the entire Alpha team have established themselves as a supplier sought after by leading OEM customers for deep technical expertise, high standards for quality and being a reliable, and committed manufacturing partner," Barck said. "Being located in Warsaw, IN, Alpha brings access to a well-established Orthopedics manufacturing infrastructure while furthering ARCH's strategy of geographically co-locating with our medical device customer base."

John Ruggieri, Senior Vice President of Business Development at ARCH Medical Solutions, is excited about future possibilities with the addition of Alpha.

"The diverse capabilities and innovation Alpha brings us enables us to deliver on our promise to provide forward-thinking support to our customers," Ruggieri said. "We are now even better equipped to answer the call from our customers in the orthopedic, dental, spine, and medical device sectors. We are confident that having Alpha as part of ARCH will enable us to drive accelerating growth with both new and existing customers within the Orthopedic market"

Ben and Jennifer Garden have owned and operated Alpha Manufacturing & Design since 2008.

"For Alpha Mfg., its customers, and our team, this is a monumental step in our evolution," says Ben Garden, who will continue to serve as President at the facility now known as ARCH Medical Solutions – Warsaw. "We now are part of a much larger organization with access to capital and resources that will prove invaluable in our mission to meet our customers' unique, ever-changing needs. This was the move to make as the medical industry continues to change and grow at an increasingly accelerated pace."

About ARCH Medical Solutions

ARCH Medical Solutions, a Jordan Company platform company based in metro Detroit, precision manufactures high-quality medical components, parts, instruments, devices, and implants for a range of life-changing medical applications. ARCH Medical Solutions has multiple FDA-registered facilities across the country serving the orthopedics, surgical robotics, dental, and life sciences markets. The teams at ARCH Medical Solutions are metalworking professionals with industry-leading tight-tolerance manufacturing expertise. ARCH Medical Solutions provides innovative and practical solutions to the complex manufacturing challenges of its customers that lead to better patient outcomes. Improving peoples' lives. We have a part in that. Learn more at arch-medical.com.

