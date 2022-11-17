Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,678 in the last 365 days.

CWB Franchise Finance provides Aegis Brands with financing for acquisition of St. Louis Bar & Grill

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - CWB Franchise Finance (CWB) is pleased to support Aegis Brands Inc. (Aegis) with $30MM in financing to acquire St. Louis Bar & Grill. The commitment supports Aegis' goal to become a consolidator of Canadian food and beverage brands. CWB's has nurtured a longstanding relationship with Aegis based on the publicly traded company's growth aspirations and appetite for a flexible and knowledgeable financial partner.

"Even as the market continues to experience headwinds, it's an advantageous time for food and beverage companies to pursue growth through strategic acquisition of strong brands," says Dimitri Mazur, Senior Manager, Restaurants, CWB Franchise Finance. "Our partnership with Aegis started before the COVID-19 pandemic, and while economic cycles will always present different challenges, we know a quality business when we see one. Public companies require a financial partner that's flexible and understanding of their needs, and we're excited about Aegis' growth trajectory."

"We are very grateful for the partnership we have with CWB," says Steven Pelton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aegis. "Not only did they believe in our strategy to become a consolidator of great brands, but they also stood by us with financial support and consultation throughout the pandemic."

About CWB Franchise Finance

CWB Franchise Finance, a division of CWB Financial Group, specializes in financing for regional and national restaurants and hotels and is a leading lender to the Canadian restaurant and hospitality industries. CWB Franchise Finance was acquired by CWB Financial Group in 2016 following a successful track record.

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis currently owns and operates Bridgehead Coffee. The Company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to Aegis' resources and expertise. The Company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive. For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca.

SOURCE CWB Franchise Finance

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/17/c5207.html

You just read:

CWB Franchise Finance provides Aegis Brands with financing for acquisition of St. Louis Bar & Grill

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.