CWB Franchise Finance provides Aegis Brands with financing for acquisition of St. Louis Bar & Grill

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - CWB Franchise Finance (CWB) is pleased to support Aegis Brands Inc. (Aegis) with $30MM in financing to acquire St. Louis Bar & Grill. The commitment supports Aegis' goal to become a consolidator of Canadian food and beverage brands. CWB's has nurtured a longstanding relationship with Aegis based on the publicly traded company's growth aspirations and appetite for a flexible and knowledgeable financial partner.

"Even as the market continues to experience headwinds, it's an advantageous time for food and beverage companies to pursue growth through strategic acquisition of strong brands," says Dimitri Mazur, Senior Manager, Restaurants, CWB Franchise Finance. "Our partnership with Aegis started before the COVID-19 pandemic, and while economic cycles will always present different challenges, we know a quality business when we see one. Public companies require a financial partner that's flexible and understanding of their needs, and we're excited about Aegis' growth trajectory."

"We are very grateful for the partnership we have with CWB," says Steven Pelton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aegis. "Not only did they believe in our strategy to become a consolidator of great brands, but they also stood by us with financial support and consultation throughout the pandemic."

About CWB Franchise Finance

CWB Franchise Finance, a division of CWB Financial Group, specializes in financing for regional and national restaurants and hotels and is a leading lender to the Canadian restaurant and hospitality industries. CWB Franchise Finance was acquired by CWB Financial Group in 2016 following a successful track record.

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis currently owns and operates Bridgehead Coffee. The Company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to Aegis' resources and expertise. The Company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive. For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca.

SOURCE CWB Franchise Finance