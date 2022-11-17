Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets Gifts Hollywood Parents Bump Baskets
Expectant celebrity parents receive curated baskets full of baby giftsMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets, Hollywood’s premiere celebrity gifting and product placement firm is gifting celebrity parents special Bump Baskets full of the much needed essentials for mom and baby. Getting products into the hands of influential people can help a brand create a buzz and boost sales. Backstage Bag’s past sponsors have seen their products appear in various media outlets from participating in this critical form of marketing.
The November 2022 edition baskets recipients are Khloe Kardashian, Mandy Moore, Kelly Osbourne, Val Chemerinsky and Heather Rae Young. Boon, Bigmouth, Rowdy Sprout, Cuddle + Kind and Malibu Trucker Hats were chosen to be part of this exclusive gifting opportunity. Each basket included
the following products:
Boon – Grub adjustable high chair, Groove customizable drying rack, Nursh silicone pouch bottles,
Mod bottle cleaning brush set and Jewl silicone pacifier set
Bigmouth – sunny the bee Beach Ball, Big Float and Lil Float for the pool
Rowdy Sprout – rock tees and sleepwear for hip and trendy babies and kids
Cuddle + Kind – Avery the Lamb handcrafted fair trade Peruvian cotton dolls
Malibu Trucker Hats – custom name hats for cool kids
Backstage Bag will also be giving away one basket to a lucky follower through the popular Instagram family influencer account @malibulovinmama on November 29th 2022. If you would like to be considered for inclusion in a future basket round please contact amy@celebritybabybaskets.com
