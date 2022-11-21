Michael Komorn Featured as top Criminal Defense Attorney in Michigan

Attorney Michael Komorn

Michael Komorn was featured as one of the Top 10 Criminal Defense Attorneys in Michigan. The award-winning Attorney clients throughout the state.

MICHIGAN, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning Attorney Michael Komorn of Komorn Law was featured as one of the top criminal defense attorneys in Michigan. Being known as one of the most tenacious and persistent opponents when it comes to the defense of his clients in the court room doesn’t come without hard work and experience.

Komorn has uncovered and exposed several alleged misrepresentations in lab procedures and results that have exonerated his clients or changed the practice in which lab work is done.

In the latest Michigan State Police Crime Lab process that has been recently uncovered is the toxicology lab’s inability to discern the difference between THC and CBD in a person’s blood sample.

This was uncovered with the help of Komorn’s tenacity and determination along with the assistance of several other sources. Through the MSP Crime Lab’s own admission, their faulty testing methods have been used for the past twenty years, possibly effecting thousands of people arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana in a negative manner. So, if you were consuming CBD products it could show up as THC in a blood sample taken if you were accused of a DUI.

Michael Komorn is no stranger to controversy concerning the MSP Crime Lab in that he discovered that the crime lab was adversely reporting cannabis oil as ‘synthetic THC’ at the urging of Prosecutors so they could charge a person with a felony. Komorn received the ‘Right to Counsel Award’ from the Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan for pursuing the evidence that brought this information into the light.

Others include the determination of synthetic marijuana, whether the evidence seized is hemp or cannabis and use of medical marijuana while on probation.

He has also done extensive work on forfeiture cases, getting thousands of dollars in property and money returned to his clients. Even monetary recovery for destroyed marijuana plants.

Michael is a seasoned trial attorney in both state and federal casework. He has won and obtained favorable results for numerous clients in state cases and also at the federal level for federal marijuana possession charges.

Komorn has been featured in the media on many occasions and is one of the go to sources for news interviews for DUI and Cannabis Law. He also has been hosting a podcast called Planet Green Trees TV since 2008 discussing the laws and future of the cannabis industry. Komorn was also featured on an episode of Vice - Weediquette regarding Michigan’s abusive search and seizure activities.

You can read more about awards, cases and the work Michael and his firm have done on KomornLaw.com