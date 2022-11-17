Mukesh Modi producer of “Mission Kashi” Awarded as Bharat Gaurav Samman at Saban Theatre in Hollywood.
Mission Kashi premiere took place at W hotel in Hollywood on November 12, 2022 with Bharat Gaurav Samman Award organized by Art for Peace & ConfluenceHOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mukesh Modi producer of “Mission Kashi” Awarded as Bharat Gaurav Samman at Saban Theatre in Hollywood.
Stars lined up this past weekend to show their support. Celebrities in attendance are as follows: Rocky Peter, Josh Moreland, Sandip Soparkar, Briana Kearny, Amber Martinez, Isha Chhabra, TJ Myers, Skeet Carter, Romane Simon, Maite Rivero, Yoxy Jurado, Lee Russell, Shagun Gupta and many more.
Many dignitaries also showed up from worldwide. Dignitaries in attendance are as follows: Vice Chancellor of Baroda Gujrat Hon: Mr. V. K. Srivastava, Mr. Haiti Presidential candidate Mr. Jude Ellie, Dr. Gerson Sikaala, Prof Dr. Madhu Krishan, Rabi David Barron, Honorary John Mirisch, Dr. Michael Vo, Dr. Liston Bochette, and many more.
On November 11 & 12th, “Mission Kashi & Mukesh Modi” made major headline news around the world honored as Bharat Gaurav Samman at Saban Theatre & W Hotel in Hollywood, CA.
Direct by Viivek Srivastava & Produced by Mukesh Modi, “Mission Kashi” takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster ride when one of the girl’s family is ready to kill as she fell in love with different religion boy. How the terrorist using their love to force them to do major crime.
Art Imitating Life with an Ironic Twist
Based on TRUE incidents, Mission Kashi delivers an impactful message resonating life’s uncertainty, the power of love and never giving up hope for an answer. Mission Kashi is giving positive and awareness messages to the audience.
Giving Back for the Greater Good
Mukesh Modi believes in giving back by paying it forward in a chain of support, globally, through film and service.
“Even if you can help just one person, and the person who gets help will help others, this will create a ‘CHAIN OF HELP’ and the whole world will become helpful to each other,” says Modi.
Helping students to unfold their immeasurable capabilities will bring benefits for generations to come, in making dreams come true.
Past Projects of Modi
Modi believes in the power of instilling positive messages through family film. He has also directed and written feature film starring Oscar Nominee Eric Roberts called “THE ELEVATOR” & a documentary short film “VISION” in both the film Modi has given very impactful messages.
Upcoming Projects of Mukesh Modi
“Torn” a physiological thriller Hollywood feature film starring Alfanso Freeman will be coming early 2023
“Kitchen Party” a short film will be coming in 2023
