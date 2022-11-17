Submit Release
Georgia Department of Community Affairs Awards $28 Million in Housing Tax Credits

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) recently announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve twenty-eight (28) affordable rental housing developments. Once complete, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors, and persons requiring supportive housing.

The twenty-eight (28) awardees were among sixty-one (61) applications. The awards are equitably distributed across Georgia. The awards include nine (9) new construction rural developments, seven (7) new construction Atlanta Metropolitan developments, eight (8) new construction other metropolitan developments, and four (4) developments preserving existing housing. The selected developments will target varied household tenancies – Family, Housing for Older Persons (HFOP), and Elderly – and include supportive housing for persons with disabilities and housing integrated with supportive services for survivors of domestic sex trafficking.

The nearly $28 million in Housing Tax Credit awards will generate approximately $360 million in private equity contributions. The equity, in turn, will fund the construction or rehabilitation of 1,688 units affordable to low- and moderate-income Georgians earning up to 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). In addition to the tax-credit-funded units, 89 market-rate units will be constructed or rehabilitated to produce mixed-income developments.

“Collectively, these developments will provide housing that is safe and affordable for thousands of Georgians,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn.  “The public-private partnerships made possible through this program are instrumental in the effort to address housing affordability for Georgia families, our workforce, and our seniors.”

The Housing Tax Credit program is the Nation’s and Georgia’s primary financing tool for newly constructed or rehabilitated affordable housing. The program represents a truly public-private partnership between the IRS, Georgia, developers, lenders, and equity providers. Georgia awards 9% Housing Tax Credits on an annual competitive basis; the applications applied under the 2022 Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP).

 

2022 9% Housing Tax Credit Awards:

Preservation/Rehabilitation

Heritage Place, Savannah

$1,035,000

Family

Creekstone, Dallas

$970,000

Family

Fair Oaks Lane, Rincon

$413,164

Family

Covington Square, Covington

$1,035,000

Elderly/Senior

 

New Construction – Rural

Spring Ridge, Colquitt

$910,000

Family

Juniper Village, Varnell

$935,000

Family

Dogwood Trace, Nashville

$959,000

Family

Magnolia Villas, Tifton

$1,035,000

HFOP

Carmichael Commons, Madison

$1,035,000

Family

Forest at Kenton, Hamilton

$974,279

Family

Cove at Inverness, Zebulon

$850,237

Family

Carrington Town Center, Richmond Hill

$914,000

HFOP

Bryant’s Landing, Statesboro

$965,000

HFOP

 

New Construction – Atlanta Metro

Walton Crossing Phase I, Norcross

$1,150,000

Family

Village at Legacy I, Decatur

$1,150,000

Family

Oasis Apartments, Norcross

$1,150,000

HFOP

Anthem Senior III, South Fulton

$1,034,045

HFOP

Abbington at Midway, Decatur

$1,150,000

HFOP

Clairmont Senior, Chamblee

$785,000

HFOP

Gibson Park, College Park

$830,000

Family

 

New Construction – Other Metro

Harvest Station, Valdosta

$1,076,400

Family

Tanner Place, Canton

$1,065,000

Family

Kelleytown Senior, McDonough

$1,121,431

HFOP

Flats at Lake View, Warner Robins

$1,100,000

Family

Pointe River, Albany

$1,149,909

Family

Garden City Senior, Augusta

$1,002,500

HFOP

11th Ave Senior, Columbus

$1,116,554

HFOP

West Pointe Senior, Albany

$1,069,661

HFOP

 

