Gayle O'Connor GO Spirit Award to be Presented to Sheila Grela

Setting the global standards for e-discovery the late Gayle O'Connor 2022 GO Spirit Awardee Sheila Grela

Third Annual Award to be Presented on E-Discovery Day, December 1, 2022

I personally feel that Sheila exemplifies the enthusiasm and dedication to the profession that Gayle exhibited throughout her career, especially her courage and boldness.” — Tom O’Connor, Director Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to host the 3rd annual Gayle O’Connor GO Spirit Award where Sheila Grela will be honored as this year’s recipient.

Sheila Grela is a paralegal at Buchalter, Vice President, Programs & Education and founder of Virtual Lunch with Leaders at the San Diego Paralegal Association (SDPA), the Assistant Director of San Diego Chapter Women in eDiscovery. She is on the Continuing Education Counsel, and a published author for Facts and Findings committee for the National Association of Legal Assistants – The Paralegal Association (NALA). She also serves as the Secretary of the Law Practice Management Technology Section for the California Lawyers Association (CLA). In 2021, the California Alliance of Paralegal Associations [CAPA] honored Sheila by choosing her for Paralegal of the Year 2021.

You are invited to attend the event honoring Sheila at 4:30PM Eastern on December 1, 2022 by clicking this link. There is no charge to attend, and all are welcome.

Awarded each year on E-Discovery Day, Sheila Grela will be presented with the award by Joy Murao, the 2021 GO Award recipient. This year’s celebration will be held on Zoom to allow a more fulsome gathering of Sheila’s many fans, family, friends, mentors, mentees and business associates.

“Seamus and I, as well as all of Gayle’s family, feel truly uplifted by this ongoing award in her memory, said Tom O’Connor, Director Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center. “I personally feel that Sheila exemplifies the enthusiasm and dedication to the profession that Gayle exhibited throughout her career, especially her courage and boldness, and I am greatly pleased to see her win the award this year.”

Sheila Grela is a seasoned litigation paralegal with over two decades of experience. She is an Advanced Certified Paralegal (ACP) in eDiscovery. Her paralegal certificate, with honors, was from the ABA-approved University of San Diego (USD) Paralegal program.

Sheila has advanced her paralegal experience by becoming both a Relativity Review Management Specialist (RRMS) and a Certified eDiscovery Specialist (CEDS).

Sheila was nominated many times by different individuals one of whom shared, “I believe Sheila Grela deserves the GO Spirit Award because she has made me a better paralegal, but even more importantly, a better human being,” said Cynthia Montoya, eDiscovery specialist at California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General. “The world needs more people like her, fighting the good fight, inspiring us all, and lighting the way.”

Sheila has mentored many eDiscovery community members and helped many in their job search process, especially through the pandemic. Her Friday Virtual Lunch with Leaders (VLL) educational and networking event for SDPA attracts over 50 participants each week.

“I am thrilled to receive the 'GO" award, so aptly named for my mentor and friend Gayle O'Connor. I attribute this honor to the legal community's constant support and generous mentorship,” said Sheila Grela. “I cherish having had Gayle as my cheerleader on this journey. Going forward, I will continue to show our community that personal growth comes from professional development.”

Attend the award presentation at 4:30PM Eastern on E-Discovery Day, December 1, 2022, by clicking this link.

Learn about EDRM eDiscovery Day events and activities, including the GO award at https://www.e-discoveryday.com.



About the Gayle O’Connor Spirit Award

The Gayle O’Connor (GO) Spirit Award celebrates members of the e-discovery and legal technology communities whose singular energy, enthusiasm and verve echo the spirit of the late Gayle O’Connor (1956-2020). Recipients of the GO Spirit Award have made noteworthy contributions to e-discovery, legal technology, information governance, cybersecurity, or data privacy through efforts that inspire, educate, or promote the common interest and cohesion of our community. The GO Spirit Award is given to an individual in the legal profession who best exemplifies Gayle O’Connor’s spirit and work ethic by serving as an example for other individuals in the profession through attitude, collegiality, energy and accomplishments thereby serving as a positive example for not just those in the legal industry but all people. Each recipient’s efforts inspire, educate, or promote the common interest and cohesion of our community. The GO Award is presented each December on eDiscovery Day. Learn more about the GO Award here.

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and more to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.



EDRM Media Contact