2022 HOME CHDO Application Now Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications under the Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) cycle of the HOME Investment Partnerships Fund (HOME) for the 2022 Program Year.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocates HOME funds to Participating Jurisdictions (PJs). The State of Nebraska receives funds as a PJ and the Department of Economic Development administers the program for the State. For the 2022 Program Year DED anticipates investing approximately $1.6 Million to eligible CHDOs for eligible housing development projects.

HOME CHDO funds will be used to support community-based projects where the CHDO owns, sponsors and develops the affordable housing units. HOME CHDO funds are available to support housing new construction activities while also providing homebuyer assistance and organizational operating assistance.

Full applications must be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System AmpliFund at any time after the application live date. Full applications are due February 15, 2023, by 6:00 p.m. The application for CHDO Program can be found at :https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/05a430bf-e1d8-4619-af98-2d00eb869d2c and the CHDO Operating application can be found at: https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/16a5edd0-5cdd-48e9-ad0d-b2ab3e1917c8

Program requirements and more information about the HOME CHDO program can be found within the 2022 CHDO Application Guidelines at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/home/.

For additional information on the HOME CHDO Program contact Mechele Grimes, Housing Specialist, at mechele.grimes@nebraska.gov or 402-309-4536.