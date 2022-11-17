Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,543 in the last 365 days.

2022 HOME CHDO Application Now Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications under the Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) cycle of the HOME Investment Partnerships Fund (HOME) for the 2022 Program Year.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocates HOME funds to Participating Jurisdictions (PJs). The State of Nebraska receives funds as a PJ and the Department of Economic Development administers the program for the State. For the 2022 Program Year DED anticipates investing approximately $1.6 Million to eligible CHDOs for eligible housing development projects. 

HOME CHDO funds will be used to support community-based projects where the CHDO owns, sponsors and develops the affordable housing units. HOME CHDO funds are available to support housing new construction activities while also providing homebuyer assistance and organizational operating assistance.

Full applications must be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System AmpliFund at any time after the application live date. Full applications are due February 15, 2023, by 6:00 p.m.  The application for CHDO Program can be found at :https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/05a430bf-e1d8-4619-af98-2d00eb869d2c and the CHDO Operating application can be found at:  https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/16a5edd0-5cdd-48e9-ad0d-b2ab3e1917c8

Program requirements and more information about the HOME CHDO program can be found within the 2022 CHDO Application Guidelines at:  https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/home/.

For additional information on the HOME CHDO Program contact Mechele Grimes, Housing Specialist, at mechele.grimes@nebraska.gov or 402-309-4536.

You just read:

2022 HOME CHDO Application Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.