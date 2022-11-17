Nebraska Department of Economic Development Awards $5 Million for County Agricultural Society Grant Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $5,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF). The County Agricultural Society Program was created under LB1024, also known as the Economic Recovery Act, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus public health emergency.

DED quickly developed an action plan for the implementation of these funds. The funds were to be awarded to a county agricultural society with facilities in a city of the primary class as a direct response to lost revenue attributable to the Coronavirus public health emergency.

County Agricultural Society Program Recipient:

Lancaster County Agricultural Society, Inc: $5,000,000 award

For more information on the County Agricultural Society Grant Program, visit the program webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/county-agricultural-society-grant-program/.

For information on other Economic Recovery Act programs, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/.