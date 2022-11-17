Nebraska Approved for State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Funding

Nebraska was approved for up to $64.0 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding. The Department of Economic Development will operate two SSBCI programs: a loan participation program and a venture capital program, each allocated $32 million. The LPP will provide companion loans for up to 50% of the principal loan amount through the Nebraska Growth Loan Fund (NGLF) and will be administered by Nebraska Enterprise Fund and Omaha 100.

The venture capital program will provide direct investments through seed and Series A investment rounds. The program is a direct investment model with a focus on underserved small businesses. The $32M venture capital program will support companies through the Nebraska Seed and Development Fund (NSDF) and will be administered by Invest Nebraska Corporation.

More information on the Nebraska SSBCI program, along with the links to the participating providers can be found on our website.