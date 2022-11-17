Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,650 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Approved for State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Funding

Nebraska was approved for up to $64.0 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding. The Department of Economic Development will operate two SSBCI programs: a loan participation program and a venture capital program, each allocated $32 million. The LPP will provide companion loans for up to 50% of the principal loan amount through the Nebraska Growth Loan Fund (NGLF) and will be administered by Nebraska Enterprise Fund and Omaha 100.

The venture capital program will provide direct investments through seed and Series A investment rounds. The program is a direct investment model with a focus on underserved small businesses. The $32M venture capital program will support companies through the Nebraska Seed and Development Fund (NSDF) and will be administered by Invest Nebraska Corporation.

More information on the Nebraska SSBCI program, along with the links to the participating providers can be found on our website.

You just read:

Nebraska Approved for State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.