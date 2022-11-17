An Engaging Book About a Genealogical Hobbyist as She Begins a Fascinating Search for a Young Man’s Birth Mother

“A commentary on the need for human love, acceptance, relationship and the joy which can be found in giving instead of receiving.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agatha Christie famously once said, "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." Which is why Lynn Assimacopoulos, a mother herself, after discovering her son's friend, Ryan, is on the search for his birthparents, decides to use her skills as a genealogical hobbyist to help find them. Delving through phone books, sending letters, and searching everything from the local library to the National Archives in Washington, DC, she begins to feel defeated by the lack of information. Lynn was able to recall everything and transform it into a powerful book, Separated Lives "For months I scanned through phone books, sent letters to anyone I could think of which resulted in nothing except a lack of any information," recounts Lynn. "Even the person in the National Archives told me it was useless because a woman usually marries and changes her name which makes it nearly impossible to trace." However, a random search for Ryan's birth mother's name with an internet search engine yields a photograph of a family, finally kickstarting Lynn's fascinating but uncertain journey.Lynn Assimacopoulos is a retired healthcare worker. Although she wrote for professional nursing journals in her adult life, she has been writing poetry and short stories since she was eight years old. When she is not writing or reading, she enjoys fossil hunting and archeology.The Reading Glass Books will showcase Separated Lives at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.