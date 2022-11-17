JMR Releases Article Regarding Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Well-being of Ohio’s Physicians
Sarah Damiani
Outreach and Communications Director, Ohio Physicians Health Program (OhioPHP)
(614) 841-9690
sdamiani@ophp.org
Journal of Medical Regulation Releases Peer-Reviewed Journal Article Regarding the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Mental Health and Well-being of Ohio’s Physicians
The Journal of Medical Regulation released their most recent issue on November 16, 2022. This publication included an article summarizing results from a survey comparing burnout and well-being of Ohio’s healthcare professionals before the pandemic to during the pandemic. This survey was administered in July – August of 2021 by the Ohio Physicians Health Program (OhioPHP) and was completed by 1,613 Ohio physicians.
The two research questions guiding the study were:
1. How do physicians’ one-time recollections of their burnout, mental health, and substance use experiences prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic compare?
2. How do these recollections compare between physicians and resident physicians?
Some notable findings included:
• “When comparing prior to the pandemic responses to during the pandemic responses, there was a 200% increase in feeling emotionally drained from work every day and a 324% increase in feeling down, depressed, or hopeless nearly every day.”
• “…resident physicians were more likely than physicians to report burnout and mental health concerns.”
To learn more about the research and what OhioPHP, some Ohio hospital systems, the State Medical Board of Ohio, and the Ohio State Medical Association are doing to address physician burnout, please check out the article (free to access) at:
https://meridian.allenpress.com/jmr/article/108/3/8/488346/Ohio-Physicians-Retrospective-Pre-Post-COVID-19
Any questions related to this study can be directed to info@ophp.org.
