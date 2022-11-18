IX Water Reclamation Offers Investors Opportunity to Provide Desperately Needed Water for California Farms
IX Water is now offering investors an opportunity to help solve the California farm water crisis, and keep America fed.
California is the perfect place to start offering a service that can take a liability, produced water, off the hands of oil & gas operators and turn it into an asset that farmers can use”GOLDEN, COLORADO, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IX Power Clean Water Inc. (IX Water) announced today it is providing opportunities for investors of all sizes to participate in solving the water crisis in the Western USA, and particularly California. The company has begun raising capital under SEC Regulation Crowdfunding to fund an expansion of the firm, including a new service division called IX Water Reclamation. Interested parties can find all the necessary information for the round of funding at: https://www.WeFunder.com/IxWater
— John R. Grizz Deal, CEO of IX Power Clean Water
IX Water Reclamation will provide on-site, on-demand treatment of produced wastewater from oil and gas fields on a metered basis (“by the barrel”). The company will initially focus on offering this service in the California Central Valley / Kern County oil fields. IX Water’s technology leverages field-rechargeable adsorbent media reactors that have been proven to filter out as much as 99.99% of the contaminants found in produced water. Benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylenes (BTEX) which are normally found in oil & gas wastewater, are among the many contaminants that can make this water unsafe for agricultural irrigation purposes. The additional benefits of using IX Water’s water treatment machines are a reduced cost, of at least 50% for safely treating produced water, and a massive reduction in the residual waste stream from processing.
“The Central Valley in California is the perfect place to start offering a service that can take a liability — produced water — off the hands of oil & gas operators and turn it into an asset that farmers can use on their crops,” said John R. Grizz Deal, CEO of IX Power Clean Water. “The farms are in desperate need of safe, affordable water. Many small oil & gas operators can’t afford the CapEx to purchase an IX Water machine outright, or just don’t want to deal with treating their own water. We’ll come to their well site and treat that water that can then be given to the folks who feed the USA and the world.”
California, particularly the Central Valley, which includes the famous center of agriculture, Kern County, supplies much of the nation’s produce. Yet, with climate change and drought, many farms are in crisis because there is not enough water, and what water exists, is increasingly becoming too expensive, especially for family farms. The result has been decreased production of many crops and an increase in prices at the grocery store for consumers.
IX Water Reclamation is expected to create dozens of jobs in and around Bakersfield in 2023. While the cost to treat produced water will vary depending on the level and type of contaminants, IX Water is committed to ensuring that its customers pay much less than one dollar per 42-gallon barrel. “A buck a barrel, or in many cases much less, means that small oil & gas operators will now have a solution to their produced water problem,” said Deal.
While Kern County has long utilized oil & gas “produced water” for agriculture, IX Water plans to “supercharge” that effort. Existing industrial water contributions to local farmers are through the treatment and dilution of contaminated oil & gas wastewater. IX Water Reclamation provides a service that removes the contaminants. The company can treat virtually any wastewater so it can be used in agriculture, or back in the oil or gas field for well stimulation, or to recharge groundwater.
A spin-out from Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico (LANL), IX Water leverages technologies from LANL along with innovations from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, the University of California, NASA, and other technical institutions to create a system for treating the world’s worst industrial wastewater — usually for much less cost than just disposing of the water. Oil & gas operators, landfills, manufacturing plants, and chemical refineries can save 50% or more on the cost dealing of with their wastewater, and then reuse their treated wastewater, thus creating a water cycle that increases the amount of available water for everyone on the planet.
Deborah Deal
IX Power Clean Water
+1 407-620-4325
deborah@ixPower.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn