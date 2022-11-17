A Children’s book Every School Library and Teachers Should Have
My Doll, Dollie will greatly aid children during their formative years, when cognitive, physical, and emotional development is most rapid.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and educator, Sandra Kirwan-Mason was a kindergarten and first grade teacher. She says that reading to her students aloud and seeing what story contents engaged them, helped her get ideas for writing My Doll, Dollie.
My Doll, Dollie is affectionately simple and perfect for kids. Its readers will follow Katie as she spends a day in the park, bringing her doll, Dollie, with her. However, excitement about the day caused her to forget Dollie in the park overnight. Katie’s adventures, whether she will find Dollie or not, will surely keep kids curious. Kids will definitely be captivated and deeply engaged by its masterfully drawn artworks, too.
My Doll, Dollie, falling under the category of realistic fiction, aims to encourage children to put themselves in the situation of others in order to hone their problem-solving skills and nurture their sense of empathy. Situational and realistic children’s books such as this should be available in every school, since materials such as My Doll, Dollie will greatly aid children during their formative years, when cognitive, physical, and emotional development is most rapid.
Sandra’s My Doll, Dollie is a fantastic story that teachers could read aloud to their class. It’s a perfect material to start kids’ group discussions and a creative way to start engagement within the class. The story teaches kids important soft skills such as empathy and listening, and various strategies that are useful in school settings such as comparing and contrasting, deducing and predicting, and thinking and responding.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase My Doll, Dollie at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Sandra’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.
