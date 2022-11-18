Ronnie C. Wright and Amblacks Media Producing ‘Call Like a Ref, Play Like a Player’
EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBLACKS MEDIA - Ronnie C. Wright,, the award-winning author of 29 books and the world’s first Acroneticist, thinks often about the inspiring men and women he’s interacted with in his “Call Like a Ref, Play Like a Player” seminars over the years.
Many of these same men and women who encouraged him to write a book and produce a movie were seeking the inner [how] to SCORE – Successfully Create Outstanding Relationships Everyday. [WHY?]– Wisdom Helps You!, according to Ronnie it's because many Play the game on the sidelines instead of ‘in the arena.’ In Call Like a Ref, Play Like a Player Ronnie leads men and women inside the GAME – Generating Active Moments Everyday and highlighting the questions and concepts such as “The 24-Day Clock.” Should it be a standard requirement for you? How to spot and call a foul a FOUL; When to DRIVE? – Develop Real Interaction Valuing Everyone; and, how to PLAY – Producing Long-term Action Yields are key questions. And much more…Call Like a Ref, Play Like a Player is a seminar and book and future movie you must experience to elevate [YOU] – Your Own Uniqueness and Your Own Understanding for health, happiness and personal growth with love and laughter.
Ronnie C. Wright began producing seminars, books in the 2000’s. His success as a producer/host led to the Sunday At Polo and Luxury Tonight shows from 2007-2010. In 2016 Wright continued his work on screen, appearing in Uncle Buck starring Mike Epps, The Mike Epps viral video Grand Master Flash and The Scariest Two; and, CBS Code Black episode and promotional video starring Odell Beckham, Jr.
Wright concluded, "Enhance your STYLE - Something That You Live Everyday because 'ICONIC Is STYLE * STYLE Is ICONIC - Individual Character Offering Natural Inspiration Creatively.'"
Ronnie C Wright
Amblacks Corporation
