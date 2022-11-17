Nostalgia in a Book
A poignant children’s rhyming book that was inspired by the author’s childhood memories.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In old times, the word nostalgia was used to describe a “morbid longing to return to one’s home or native country,” or the pain, grief, and distress one feels “to reach some place, escape, return, get home.” In popular culture, nostalgia is associated with a wistful or sentimental yearning for the happiness felt in a former place, time or situation. Everyone must have felt nostalgic at some point in their lives. Most of us are often washed away by the waves of nostalgia of our childhood, when we see things as they are, unsullied by the influence of the big society, and when everything was simpler and pleasurable. Indeed, it’s true that nothing is as nostalgic as remembering one’s childhood memories. When we are plagued by the often ruthless demands of the world, we turn to our childhood memories as a form of momentary escape from our harsh realities. These memories are memorialized through photos, memory recollections, old stuff we have tucked in a box, and in books. When I Was Young by Joe Estacio is precisely that nostalgia—in a book.
When I Was Young is a unique and colorfully illustrated children’s rhyming book that was inspired by Joe Estacio’s childhood memories of growing up in Brooklyn, New York. Each page is a nostalgic journey, telling about his life as a child and how different it used to be in simpler times—playing with neighborhood kids, walking to school, shopping, doing laundry with mom, and learning to say his prayers at night. The book expresses the joy of living in and enjoying the world around us.
Joe’s iteration of the titular line, “When I was young” accompanied with vibrant illustrations, transports readers to a different facet of Joe’s upbringing. With a light tone and a surprising twist in the middle, When I was Young is a hopeful and uplifting story that will spark reminiscences of our very own childhoods.
Joe Estacio is a Filipino-American who lives in Central California with wife and 2 kids. He graduated from California State University Northridge with a BA in Theater, and he also studied acting. Since becoming a father, he has been inspired to write children's books for his own children. When I Was Young’s beautiful illustrations are the works of Attari Bros.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase When I Was Young at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Joe’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.
