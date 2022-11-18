A Beacon Casting Shadows, To Those Who are in the Dark and Seeking the Light
In a heart-wrenching voice, Lori Cameron speaks about the cavalry of growing up with a dysfunctional family and abusive husbandMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Cameron was born in Ireland to a hysterical, abusive, and alcoholic mother and a kind but undemonstrative father. In 1965, she married an older man and by 1971 Lori and her two boys and husband immigrated to Canada. In fairytales, the main character’s suffering would have ended after finding and marrying her one true love. Lori’s would have ended after unlatching herself free from her abusive parents. But life isn’t a fairytale, happy endings always come with a great price. Lori’s husband became perverse, forcing her into degrading shameful sexual activities. Her seven years of living with constant fear, anxiety, and isolation led her to attempts of putting an end to her life. In her heart-wrenching memoir, A Triumphant Journey from Hell and from Hell to Redemption, Lori Cameron takes a backward glance at her tragic experiences and speaks with bravery and spiritual fortitude about the cavalry of growing up with a dysfunctional family and abusive husband.
Through the recounting of all her painful experiences, Lori calls her readers to come unto Jesus as she did, for He will welcome all the weary and burdened into His open arms. “In this world of darkness, there is light. Jesus is the one who can satisfy the deepest yearnings of the human heart.”
In a message to her readers, Lori says, “May this book be a blessing to you all, whatsoever you have suffered through and be inspired to know that there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel.”
Jennie More from Readers’ Favorite particularly lauds Lori’s resilience and faith. She writes in her review, “Cameron’s courage is apparent through the many sensitive, private, and painful memories she shares. Through telling these stories her transparency and thus vulnerability is a testimony to her passion and bravery. Sharing such deeply emotional incidents cannot be easy. For that reason, I felt this book to be a refreshing memoir written by a courageous writer who never gave up despite her many challenges.” Read the full review here.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase A Triumphant Journey from Hell and from Hell to Redemption at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Dirk’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.
