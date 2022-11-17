November 17, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Commences External Review at the Request of the University of Virginia

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Commences External Review at the Request of the University of Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Today, in response to a request by the University of Virginia and their Board of Visitors, Attorney General Jason Miyares has agreed to commence an external review of the events that led to the tragic death of three university students.

The following statement can be attributed to Miyares Spokesperson Victoria LaCivita.

﻿“The Office of the Attorney General, at the request of the University of Virginia and its Board of Visitors, will be conducting a review of the events that led to the tragic death of three university students last Sunday evening. Attorney General Jason Miyares will enlist special counsel to assist the Office in completing this important work.

“A public report will be shared with students, families, the larger UVA community, and government officials at the appropriate time. The Attorney General will work with deliberate speed while ensuring that all necessary resources remain devoted to the criminal investigation being conducted by state and local authorities.”

The University’s request can be found HERE.

