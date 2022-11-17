A Retrospective Take on one of Pop Culture’s Most Terrifying Tales: Serial Murder
“Contrary to what many people believe, serial killing did not begin with Jack the Ripper in 1888.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that movie streaming platforms are dominating the media industry, one of the genres that took the world by storm is documentary films, especially crime docuseries such as serial killing. Many viewers seem to be engrossed watching harrowing events that had transpired in the past, which effects and terror still ripple today. The media has sensationalized the phenomena of serial killing, so now we have a vivid idea of what it is in modern times, but what was serial murder like in the days long before the digital era? That’s the question Dirk Gibson answers in his riveting book, Legends, Monsters, or Serial Murderers? The Real Story Behind an Ancient Crime.
“This is a very different type of book about serial murder. It is about the early days of serial murder, before the modern era," says Dirk in the Introduction of his book. Dirk points a common flawed assumption that serial murder is essentially an American crime, considering how most infamous cases that have been sensationalized by the media happened in America. But what about the cases that the media did not cover, especially during the pre-digital times? Dirk believes that the perverse urge to repeatedly and intentionally kill has existed throughout human history, and that a substantial percentage of serial murders throughout ancient times, the middle ages, and the pre-modern era were attributed to imaginative surrogate explanations: dragons, demons, vampires, werewolves, and witches.
Overall, Legends, Monsters, or Serial Murderers? The Real Story Behind an Ancient Crime dispels the interrelated misconceptions that serial murder is an American crime and a relatively recent phenomenon, making the novel argument that serial murder is a historic reality—an unrecognized fact in ancient times. Noted serial murderers such as the Roman Locusta (The Poisoner); Gilles De Rais of France, a prolific serial killer of children; Andres Bichel of Bavaria; and Chinese aristocratic serial killer T'zu-Hsi are spotlighted. This book provides a unique perspective that integrates supernatural interpretations of serial killing with the history of true crime, reanimating mythic entities of horror stories and presenting them as real criminals.
The Reading Glass Books will Legends, Monsters, or Serial Murderers? The Real Story Behind an Ancient Crime at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Dirk’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.
