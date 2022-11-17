New Airbnb Style Web Service For Athletes & Sports Teams
New webapp connects free agent players with teams and teams with hard-to-find last-minute and substitute call-up players.
Adults sports teams have quietly struggled to find good quality players to fill gaps on their teams. Subsneeded solves this problem.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subsneeded today announced Subsneeded.com, a new web app service. Subsneeded.com is an online marketplace focused on helping amateur players and teams connect.
Subsneeded offers a new way for free agent players to hook up with teams and teams to find hard-to-find last-minute and substitute call-up players.
Features and benefits of Subsneeded include:
- Free listing service for all players and athletes
- Free and paid full booking services
- Comprehensive searching capability across regions and sport type
- Ideally suited for soccer, hockey, baseball, football, or any sport that has hard-to-find in-demand positions such as goalkeepers, pitchers, quarterbacks, etc. For example, great for teams looking for goalkeepers and players looking for adult pickup soccer
Subsneeded will be available immediately as a free service. For more information visit Subsneeded.com.
About Subsneeded.com: Subsneeded not only lists available players but also provides crucial details to help teams select the ideal player to help fill the hole in their squad. Critical information such as skill level, experience, level of play, training, and personalized video media helps team organizers review and recruit that perfect player. In addition, the booking feature allows teams to conveniently book players based on clearly defined availability schedules. Subsneeded currently has athlete listings from all across North America ranging from Texas to British Columbia and New York.
