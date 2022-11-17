When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 17, 2022 FDA Publish Date: November 17, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Chocolate/Cocoa Product

Allergens
Undeclared walnuts
Fudgeamentals

Company Announcement

Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York has voluntarily recalled one lot of Chocolate Fudge Bites packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers. The Chocolate Fudge Bites products may contain Chocolate Walnut Fudge Bites products instead, resulting in the presence of undeclared tree nut (walnut) ingredient. The issue was discovered after one of the store employees discovered Chocolate Walnut Fudge Bites were incorrectly labeled as Chocolate Fudge Bites.

Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts (walnuts), run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume this item.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

These products were distributed through Fareway retail stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The product comes in a clear plastic container labeled Chocolate Fudge Bites, marked with lot #22301015 and UPC code 840235800392. The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just below the barcode. The lot number can be found printed directly on the side of the package.

Consumers allergic to walnuts or who have purchased 8 oz package of Chocolate Fudge Bites, marked with lot #22301015 and UPC code 840235800392 are urged to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should contact Fudgeamentals at 631-729-1408 or email recall@fudgeamentals.com. Fudgeamentals hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9 AM to 6 PM (Eastern Time).